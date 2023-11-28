First Look At Upcoming Series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Starring Kathryn Hahn And Joe Locke

We got our first look at the upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, starring Kathryn Hahn(WandaVision) and Heartstopper’s Joe Locke.

On Tuesday, a behind-the-scenes video was released for the Disney+ series.

‘A Perilous Quest To Get Her Powers Back’

A spinoff of 2021’s WandaVision, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries follows WandaVision villain, Agatha Harkness, played by Hahn.

Created by Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow), the synopsis for the first episode reads, “In the first episode, we see Agatha Harkness finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

The series also stars Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Patti LuPone (Hollywood), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Ali Ahn (Orange Is the New Black), Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show), and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

LuPone: We Are A Coven Of Witches

In an interview on The View, as reported by Deadline, LuPone spoke about some of the characters in the series, saying, “It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair.”

LuPone continued, “I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.”

‘Resonates A Lot With The Queer Community’

In a June interview with Entertainment Weekly, Locke talked about why he believes WandaVision, and for that matter, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, has such a large Queer following.

“The show is about misunderstood people and people who are alienated by their society for reasons that they can’t control. I think that resonates a lot with the queer community,” he said.

Talking about the upcoming series, he teased, “I think there’ll be some camp.”

First billed as Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the series changed its name to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries in September.

The series is set to premiere in the Spring of 2024 on Disney+.