First Look At Upcoming Series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Starring Kathryn Hahn And Joe Locke

Arts & Entertainment
Douglas Magaletti
November 28, 2023
First Look At Upcoming Series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Starring Kathryn Hahn And Joe Locke
Image: Screengrabs

We got our first look at the upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, starring Kathryn Hahn(WandaVision) and Heartstopper’s Joe Locke.

On Tuesday, a behind-the-scenes video was released for the Disney+ series. 

‘A Perilous Quest To Get Her Powers Back’

A spinoff of 2021’s WandaVision, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries follows WandaVision villain, Agatha Harkness, played by Hahn.

Created by Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow), the synopsis for the first episode reads, “In the first episode, we see Agatha Harkness finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

The series also stars Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Patti LuPone (Hollywood), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Ali Ahn (Orange Is the New Black), Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show), and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

LuPone: We Are A Coven Of Witches

In an interview on The View, as reported by Deadline, LuPone spoke about some of the characters in the series, saying, “It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair.” 

LuPone continued, “I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.”

‘Resonates A Lot With The Queer Community’

In a June interview with Entertainment Weekly, Locke talked about why he believes WandaVision, and for that matter, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, has such a large Queer following.

“The show is about misunderstood people and people who are alienated by their society for reasons that they can’t control. I think that resonates a lot with the queer community,” he said.

Talking about the upcoming series, he teased, “I think there’ll be some camp.”

First billed as Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the series changed its name to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries in September. 

The series is set to premiere in the Spring of 2024 on Disney+.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

American Comedian Matteo Lane Gives Tour Of Chicago Gaybourhood Boystown
November 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

American Comedian Matteo Lane Gives Tour Of Chicago Gaybourhood Boystown
Arts & Entertainment
Trailer For Gay Divorce Drama ‘Our Son’ Released
November 24, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Trailer For Gay Divorce Drama ‘Our Son’ Released
Arts & Entertainment
We Are Pride: Bringing Queer Cinema Into Your Hands
November 24, 2023 | Aaron Little

We Are Pride: Bringing Queer Cinema Into Your Hands
Arts & Entertainment Online TV Sponsored Content
Queer Icon, Music Legend Melissa Etheridge Returns For Australian Tour
November 23, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Queer Icon, Music Legend Melissa Etheridge Returns For Australian Tour
Arts & Entertainment
Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski And Fiancé Kevin Harrington Call Off Their Engagement
November 23, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski And Fiancé Kevin Harrington Call Off Their Engagement
Arts & Entertainment
Marvel Allegedly Erased Gay Storyline From ‘The Marvels’ Film
November 23, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Marvel Allegedly Erased Gay Storyline From ‘The Marvels’ Film
Arts & Entertainment Screen