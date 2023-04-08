Heartstopper’s Creator Alice Oseman Announces News On Future Of The Series

Tileah Dobson
April 9, 2023
Image: The cast of Netflix's Heartstopper.

Writer and creator of the beloved comic Heartstopper, Alice Oseman has delivered some news on the future of the series.

While the good news is, Oseman announced the release date of the fifth volume. It’s expected to hit the shelves in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on the 9th of November 2023.

More information about the release date for other countries is currently on a “coming soon” basis.

The bad news is that the love story of Nick and Charlie will be coming to an end with the sixth volume. It currently doesn’t have a release date at the moment.

Charlie And Nick’s Story

Many would be familiar with the series from its Netflix adaptation of the much-loved webcomic and graphic novel of the same name.

It follows the story of the openly gay overthinker Charlie Spring and the buoyant rugby player Nick Nelson.

With its joyous and warming themes, with a sprinkle of trauma and conflict, it’s been hailed as the perfect showcase of what young queer people go through when coming to terms with their sexuality and gender identity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice Oseman (@aliceoseman)

Oseman released a video to their Instagram, shedding more light on what the fifth volume entails. Stating that as summer approaches, we will “see the Heartstopper gang looking towards the future.”

Charlie will be “working really hard on his mental health,” while Nick is “having a little bit of a crisis” about university.

Netflix gave the green light for two more additional seasons of its adaptation of the comic. Currently, there is no release date for the second season.

