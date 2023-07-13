Heartstopper Season 2, Red, White & Royal Blue Film Is Coming To Streaming In August

After years of production, the latest YA novel-to-film adaptation Red, White & Royal Blue has finally been given a trailer and release date – coming to Prime Video this August.

Announced last week, the award-winning novel originally written by Casey McQuiston in 2019 now features a star-studded cast bringing this raunchy enemies-to-lovers trope to life.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (Kissing Booth 2) and Nicholas Galitzine (Handsome Devil) will be playing the respective leads, alongside iconic actors including Uma Thurman (Kill Bill), Sarah Shahi (L Word), and Stephen Fry (The Sandman).

Trailer Released

The trailer teases the story of the US President’s Son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), causing an “international incident” due to a long-standing feud with British Royalty, Prince Henry (Galitzine). Needing to save their families’ reputations, US President Ellen Claremont (Thurman) orders the two to salvage their ‘friendly’ image.

However, this doesn’t go to plan with the two protagonists eventually falling for each other. The now star-crossed lovers must try to keep their relationship under wraps, as the trailer shows their blossoming relationship grow amongst challenges from their high-status world.

The trailer includes notable scenes within the book brought to the screen, set to the backdrop of Lil Nas X’s ‘That’s What I Want’ as the cherry on top.

Fans Ecstatic

Fans have been sharing their enthusiasm for the film’s accuracy and their anticipation for the release. One person tweeted their long-awaited anticipation, saying “August please come as fast as you can.”

Another Twitter user simply summed up their trailer reaction saying, “Flawless execution. A+, no notes.”

Fans have been waiting for the film, since production on the adaptation had been announced back in 2019, with limited casting details and images teased leading up to the recent announcement.

The film is now set to be released on August 11, exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Heartstopper Season 2 Announced

Here's to their next chapter of life, love and friendship. 🍂 Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3 🍂 pic.twitter.com/MUyR3dLqND — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2023

August is now becoming a big month for novel-to-film lovers, with Heartstopper season 2 to be released the week before Red, White & Royal Blue.

The Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic-novel series of the same name enthralled viewers with the first season released in April last year. Shortly after it was released, the series was renewed for a second season following critical acclaim and fans obsessing over the coming-of-age story.

Set to continue to explore the love story between teens Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) through new challenges within their relationship and amongst friends, as they travel throughout Paris and prepare for exams.

With the beloved cast joined by new characters, the new season has been highly anticipated by lovers of the graphic novel series with it set to depict more mature themes of growing up and relationships.

The new season of Heartstopper will be released exclusively on Netflix, on August 3.