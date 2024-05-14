Rainbow Karaoke At The Sportsman Hotel

Every Wednesday at Sporties, join in on a spectacular night of Rainbow Karaoke.

Get your singing voice on with your fabulous hosts Katya Lou-King and DJ Merlin. Show off your hidden talent for all to hear at Rainbow Karaoke, with The Sportsman’s Wheel of Sporties every half hour.

It’s all happening at Sporties on a Wednesday night, so grab a group of friends and head on down for Rainbow Karaoke.

For more information, visit the website here.

When: Every Wednesday from 7-11 pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill