SuperQuiz At The Sportsman Hotel

The Sportsman Hotel in Spring Hill is calling all trivia buffs for its fabulous SuperQuiz on Tuesday nights.

Hosted by your quizmaster Max Rowley, all of the trivia fun begins at 7:30 pm. Join this night of entertainment with cash and Sporties bar money to be won!

You do not want to miss out on this night of trivia at Brisbane’s hottest LGBTQI+ meeting place. Bookings are essential for SuperQuiz on Tuesdays.

For more information and to book, visit their website here.

When: Tuesdays from 7:30 pm

Where: 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill