Eurovision’s Non-Binary Contestants Have Called Out The Contest & Its Organisers

Two Eurovision contestants, including this year’s winner Nemo, have fired shots at the song contest and its organiser, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Switzerland’s Nemo, who won the famous global song contest this year, said they thought that Eurovision might “need a little bit of fixing”.

“I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person in this world,” they said on stage after their historic win.

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, Nemo dedicated their win to “everyone out there who’s non-binary, gender fluid, transgender”.

“Just people, people that are daring to be themselves and people that need to be heard and need to be understood,” they said. “We need more compassion, we need more empathy.”

Reporters asked Nemo what they thought about their fans allegedly being removed for holding up non-binary flags.

“That is unbelievable,” Nemo said.

“I had to smuggle my flag in because Eurovision said no, and I did it anyway, so I hope some other people did that too.

“I broke the code and I broke the trophy. Maybe the trophy can be fixed,” they said, referencing the fact they accidentally broke their thumb and the Eurovision trophy.

“Maybe Eurovision needs a little bit of fixing too.”

Graham saying “dont break the trophy” followed by the clink of Eurovision 2024 winner Nemo smashing the trophy is iconic #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/DgH9ziJmsH — Louie Rowe (@louierowe_) May 11, 2024

Ireland’s Bambie Thug says ‘F*ck the EBU’

Nemo wasn’t the only contestant to call out Eurovision since the 2024 competition’s end – Ireland’s contestant Bambie Thug has, too.

Bambie Thug was one of the contest’s more controversial acts, with conservative viewers being vocally shocked about the non-binary performers ‘satanic’ and ‘demonic’ performance.

During the competition, the Irish singer took to social media to speak about being forced to remove the words ‘ceasefire’ and ‘freedom for Palestine’ from their costume due to Eurovision’s regulations around political neutrality.

A TikTok (which has since been deleted) showed Bambie’s reaction to the decision, saying: “It’s fucked up”.

But the singer has spoken out more directly post-competition, calling out the EBU in a press conference and saying this year’s contest was “so hard and so horrible”.

(For context, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the organiser of the Eurovision Song Contest, and only countries with an active membership in the European Broadcasting Union can compete. This is actually why Australia competes, because Australia’s broadcaster SBS has a deal with the EBU.)

“I’m so proud of Nemo winning,” said Bambie Thug in an emotional statement.

“I’m so proud that all of us are in the top 10 that have been fighting for this shit behind the scenes, because it has been so hard and so horrible for us. I’m so proud of us.

“I just want to say we are what the Eurovision is,” they continued.

“The EBU is not what the Eurovision is. Fuck the EBU. I don’t even care anymore. Fuck them.

“The thing that makes this is the contestants, the community behind it, the love and the power and the support of all of us is what is making change.”

The Eurovision Song Contest and EBU are yet to respond to Nemo and Bambie Thug’s comments.