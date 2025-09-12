Kiss of the Spider Woman: Gay Musical Starring J.Lo Gets Standing Ovation & Swift Aus Release

Already generating major Oscar buzz, Kiss of the Spider Woman — a musical movie based on the iconic LGBTQIA+ novel — has been confirmed for an October release in Australia.

Roadside is set to distribute the musical remake, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna and newcomer Tonatiuh.

A spokesperson for Roadside confirmed to Star Observer that Spider Woman will open in Aussie cinemas on October 30, after a special preview event slated for the 22nd. (Sadly, Roadside also confirmed there are no plans for anyone from the production to attend.)

What is Kiss of the Spider Woman about?

Lopez stars in Spider Woman as fictional golden age Hollywood diva Ingrid Luna, in a story inspired by the 1976 novel of the same name by Argentine author Manuel Puig.

Puig’s novel and its subsequent adaptations tell the story of a gay (trans leaning but not identifying) man (Tonatiuh) and a socialist revolutionary (Diego Luna) sharing a cell in an Argentine prison during the country’s 1970s “Dirty War”, and their efforts at escapism.

Rave reviews for J.Lo’s Spider Woman performance

Lopez’s performance has received rave reviews following screenings at Sundance and the Swiss Locarno Film Festival in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiss Of The Spider Woman (@kissofthespiderwomanfilm)

A preview screening for the Directors Guild of America (DGA) this week received a standing ovation and locked in Oscar buzz for J.Lo and co-star Tonatiuh, who identifies as queer and non-binary.

At the DGA event, Lopez said starring in a Hollywood musical fulfilled a lifelong ambition.

“It was honestly a dream come true and something I had been waiting for since I was eight years old sitting in front of the TV watching West Side Story with my mom,” said Lopez.

“I knew that’s what I wanted to do with my life.”

The movie includes 14 songs, 12 performed by Lopez, each filmed in one take. The title track is available on streaming platforms now.

Other adaptations of Kiss of the Spider Woman

The initial musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman was written for the stage by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the songwriting team behind Cabaret and Chicago.

It debuted in London in 1992 and won seven Tony Awards the following year, including Best Musical and Best Actress for Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

Puig’s novel was celebrated on publication for its depictions of sexuality and was previously adapted by Hollywood in 1985 as a drama starring William Hurt, Raul Julia and Sonia Braga.