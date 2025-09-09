Drag Race Stars Join Forces To Honour The Vivienne In New Song

Six LGBTQIA+ musicians have collaborated to honour the late drag icon, The Vivienne, with a new song benefiting LGBTQIA+ UK helpline, Switchboard.

James Lee Williams, professionally known as The Vivienne, died earlier this year at the age of 32 after a cardiac arrest cause by ketamine.

They had spoken publicly about their struggles with addiction, and had recently relapsed after several years of sobriety.

The song, Your Light Will Shine, was written by manager and close friend Simon Jones, and aims to “honour their legacy and share a message of unity, love and understanding”.

Musicians Bentley Robles, Eden Hunter, Janethan and The Vivienne’s Drag Race sisters, Bimini and Tia Kofi, are all uniting for the single, set to be released on September 17.

“I wanted to do something that would not only honour The Vivienne’s lasting legacy but also help raise vital funds for a charity that does so much for our community,” Jones said in a statement.

“Viv was a trailblazer and a one off, and in this song we celebrate their life but also remind everyone that right now we need to be united as a community and fight for our love more than ever. I’m so grateful to the amazing music artists who have given their time and talent to create this beautiful pop song.”

The Vivienne’s legacy maintained by friends and family

Earlier this year, a documentary honouring the life of The Vivienne, entitled Dear Viv, was released, directed by Pete Williams and produced by World of Wonder with the blessing of The Vivienne’s family.

The documentary traced Williams’ rise from their beginnings in North Wales and Liverpool, to winning the first season of Drag Race UK in 2019, and covers their appearances on All Stars 7, Dancing on Ice, and her stage work in The Wizard of Oz.

Drag Race UK sisters Baga Chipz, Michael Marouli, Danny Beard, Tia Kofi, and Cheryl Hole all contributed interviews, as well as family members Cassie, Lee, and Chanel Williams, and Drag Race alum Blu Hydrangea, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Raja, and others.

James’ sister, Chanel, has also launched a drug and alcohol support group named The House Of Vivienne, which held their first meeting last month.

“James would want you to know you matter, your life matters and there is help,” she said in a statement. “There is always hope.”