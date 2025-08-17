Family Of The Vivienne Launch Drug And Alcohol Support Group

The family of Drag Race UK season one winner The Vivienne have launched a drag and alcohol support group in their honour.

Led by the sister of The Vivienne the group aims to give hope “to anyone who feels alone.”

House Of Vivienne

James Lee Williams, known as The Vivienne, tragically passed away in their home in January this year at the age of 32.

It was later revealed they had died through an “unnatural cause of death.”

Friends and family later released details the star had died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest,” choosing to reveal the cause in order to raise awareness of substance abuse within the community.

Since then the family have continued to speaking publicly about The Vivienne and their life, including working with World Of Wonder on the upcoming documentary Dear Viv, due out on August 28.

Now Chanel Williams, sister of The Vivienne is working with the rest of the family to launch The House Of Vivienne sessions.

The sessions will take place weekly on Tuesdays at the Ty Enfys coffee shop in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county and offer support for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

“This is for anyone who feels alone,” Chanel said in a statement.

“James would want you to know you matter, your life matters and there is help. There is always hope.”

“James brought sparkle and joy wherever they went,” she said. “But they also knew the darkness of addiction. That’s why House of The Vivienne isn’t just about telling people to stop – it’s about meeting them where they are, without judgement, and showing them there’s a way forward.”

The House Of Vivienne will focus on providing a safe and inclusive space for those in need and is working with the Sanctuary Trust, Adferiad and other substance abuse charities.

The Vivienne spoke openly about their addiction issues during their time on Drag Race and had been through a lengthy period of sobriety prior to their relapse.

You are not alone. If you and need support, you can contact: