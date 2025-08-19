Dear Viv: The Extremely Emotional Trailer For The Documentary About The Vivienne Is Out

The drag world and LGBTQIA+ community are still reeling from the tragic death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne earlier this year. WOW Presents Plus has now released the trailer for Dear Viv, a documentary honouring her life and career, which premieres globally at the end of the month.

We won’t lie — you’re probably gonna cry watching it.

Dear Viv: honouring the incredible life of James Lee Williams

The trailer features friends and family sharing personal memories of The Vivienne — whose real name is James Lee Williams — alongside previously unreleased footage of Viv’s phenomenal career.

Drag sisters including Baga Chipz, Michael Marouli, Danny Beard, Tia Kofi, and Cheryl Hole all have contributed interviews to the documentary, as well as family members Cassie, Lee, and Chanel Williams, and Drag Race alum Blu Hydrangea, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Raja, and others. Several clips in the trailer show Viv’s fellow queens and loved ones overcome with emotion while speaking to camera.

The Vivienne’s own words close the trailer: “It’s really nice to show people that you are a real person under all that glamour.”

Dear Viv is directed by Pete Williams and produced by World of Wonder with the blessing of The Vivienne’s family. The doco traces Williams’ rise from their beginnings in North Wales and Liverpool, to winning the first season of Drag Race UK in 2019. It covers their appearances on All Stars 7, Dancing on Ice, and her stage work in The Wizard of Oz. The documentary of course also addresses Williams’ struggles with ketamine addiction, a contributing factor in her death at the age of 32.

Producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato described the project as a way to “celebrate her — and not just mourn her.”

Tributes to The Vivienne have poured in since their passing

In the wake of The Vivienne’s passing, various tributes and memorials have been held to honour the drag icon’s legacy.

At DragCon UK, attendees, organisers and fellow queens united to pay tribute to the star. RuPaul addressed the crowd, stating, “She would love for you to live your lives, to be free, to have a lot of fun and to spread it around.” Season One queens reunited to honour their sister, and a memorial booth was set up for fans to leave messages and farewells.

In Liverpool, a community vigil was organised by family and friends, with hundreds attending to remember The Vivienne. They were also farewelled by friends and family at a private funeral, where attendees paid their respects and celebrated Williams’ life.

This week, Williams’ family announced they had launched a drag and alcohol support group in their honour. Led by Williams’ sister, the group aims to give hope “to anyone who feels alone.”

How can you watch the documentary Dear Viv?

Dear Viv premieres at the end of the month, offering us all a chance to reflect on The Vivienne’s life, career, and enduring influence.

It premieres globally on 28 August via WOW Presents Plus.

You can also watch an exclusive clip on WOW Presents Plus now, or watch the trailer below: