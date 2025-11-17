Reneé Rapp Announces Exclusive Australian Headline Shows

Don’t tell me manifestation doesn’t work, because after weeks of picturing myself at a Reneé Rapp concert this summer, the singer-songwriter has officially announced two exclusive Australian shows before her appearance at AO Live next year.

The 25-year-old will be taking the Riverstage in Brisbane on Tuesday, January 27, and Sydney’s Horden Pavillion on Thursday, January 29, before heading down to Melbourne for AO Live on Saturday 31 January.

Announced earlier this month, it’s Rapp’s only Melbourne performance, with the lineup also boasting the likes of The Kid Laroi, Spacey Jane, Peggy Gou, and The Veronicas.

The world’s favourite little lesbian intern made waves last year as Regina George in the film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical, after she went down in history for her portrayal of the role on Broadway in 2019 and early 2020, when she was only a teenager. You might have also seen Rapp in Mindy Kailing’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, where she played closeted freshman Leighton, before leaving to focus on her music career last year.

Rapp has undeniable star power, with absolutely powerhouse vocals, bucketloads of charisma, and the charming ability to remain completely resistant to media training during press tours. It’s this authenticity and willingness to let audiences in that have drawn crowds of thousands to her shows.

Rally the group chats, draw up your plans of attack, asap

The shows mark Rapp’s Australian debut, and come in the midst of her Bite Me tour across North America and Europe, following the release of her second album of the same name. From her reputation alone, it’s clear Rapp knows how to command a stage, and if footage from her concerts is anything to go by, we’re in for an absolutely wild night.

With only three shows for the entire country, securing a ticket to one of Rapp’s gigs is almost certainly going to be a bloodbath.

General tickets for her Brisbane and Sydney shows open at 10am on Friday, November 21, with artist presales beginning at 9am, this Wednesday, November 19, and Live Nation’s presale at 10am on Thursday November 20- Godspeed lesbians.