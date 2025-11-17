Reneé Rapp Announces Exclusive Australian Headline Shows

Celebrity Entertainment News
Lydia Jupp
November 17, 2025
Reneé Rapp Announces Exclusive Australian Headline Shows
Image: Renee Rapp/Instagram

Don’t tell me manifestation doesn’t work, because after weeks of picturing myself at a Reneé Rapp concert this summer, the singer-songwriter has officially announced two exclusive Australian shows before her appearance at AO Live next year.

The 25-year-old will be taking the Riverstage in Brisbane on Tuesday, January 27, and Sydney’s Horden Pavillion on Thursday, January 29, before heading down to Melbourne for AO Live on Saturday 31 January.

Announced earlier this month, it’s Rapp’s only Melbourne performance, with the lineup also boasting the likes of The Kid Laroi, Spacey Jane, Peggy Gou, and The Veronicas.

The world’s favourite little lesbian intern made waves last year as Regina George in the film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical, after she went down in history for her portrayal of the role on Broadway in 2019 and early 2020, when she was only a teenager. You might have also seen Rapp in Mindy Kailing’s  The Sex Lives of College Girls, where she played closeted freshman Leighton, before leaving to focus on her music career last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @reneerapp

Rapp has undeniable star power, with absolutely powerhouse vocals, bucketloads of charisma, and the charming ability to remain completely resistant to media training during press tours. It’s this authenticity and willingness to let audiences in that have drawn crowds of thousands to her shows.

Rally the group chats, draw up your plans of attack, asap

The shows mark Rapp’s Australian debut, and come in the midst of her Bite Me tour across North America and Europe, following the release of her second album of the same name. From her reputation alone, it’s clear Rapp knows how to command a stage, and if footage from her concerts is anything to go by, we’re in for an absolutely wild night.

With only three shows for the entire country, securing a ticket to one of Rapp’s gigs is almost certainly going to be a bloodbath.

General tickets for her Brisbane and Sydney shows open at 10am on Friday, November 21, with artist presales beginning at 9am, this Wednesday, November 19, and Live Nation’s presale at 10am on Thursday November 20- Godspeed lesbians.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Trans Awareness Week: LGBTQ+ Ally Kelly Clarkson Invites ‘Thriving’ Trans Teen Back Onto Show
November 17, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Trans Awareness Week: LGBTQ+ Ally Kelly Clarkson Invites ‘Thriving’ Trans Teen Back Onto Show
Celebrity Entertainment
Imane Khelif Says She’s ‘Determined’ To Win Gold At The 2028 Olympics
November 17, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Imane Khelif Says She’s ‘Determined’ To Win Gold At The 2028 Olympics
International News
Pope Leo XIV to Break Bread with Trans Catholic Activists at Jubilee for the Poor
November 16, 2025 | Michael James

Pope Leo XIV to Break Bread with Trans Catholic Activists at Jubilee for the Poor
International News
Wicked Star Lashes Out At Aussie Charged Over Ariana Grande Stunt
November 16, 2025 | Michael James

Wicked Star Lashes Out At Aussie Charged Over Ariana Grande Stunt
Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV News
ALP Respond To Complaint Over ‘Misuse’ Of Mailing List In Mardi Gras Board Campaign
November 16, 2025 | Michael James

ALP Respond To Complaint Over ‘Misuse’ Of Mailing List In Mardi Gras Board Campaign
New South Wales News News
Popular Gay Comedy English Teacher Cancelled After Just Two Seasons
November 15, 2025 | Michael James

Popular Gay Comedy English Teacher Cancelled After Just Two Seasons
Entertainment Movies & TV News