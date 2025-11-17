Trans Awareness Week: LGBTQ+ Ally Kelly Clarkson Invites ‘Thriving’ Trans Teen Back Onto Show

Kelly Clarkson has marked Trans Awareness Week (13–19 November 2025) with a powerful interview with trans teen Harleigh Walker, whose previous appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show captured hearts worldwide.

This year, Clarkson invited Harleigh back to celebrate her growth — and to spotlight trans joy at a time when trans communities are facing escalating hostility across the UK, US, and here in Australia.

Opening the segment, Clarkson beamed as she welcomed Harleigh to the stage. “It’s so inspiring to see how much you’ve grown and how much you’re thriving,” she told the now-18-year-old university student.

Harleigh spoke with calm assuredness about her life and the importance of visibility. “I really want to share that often trans people are vilified and demonised by politicians and the media,” she said. “We’re people… like I said, I’m your average young woman. I’m having a blast with my friends. I’m super busy with classes.”

In one of the most resonant moments of the interview, she added: “I am trans, but that’s not all my life is. But that also doesn’t mean I’m not proud to be trans. I just want everyone to know I’m a thriving young woman, and I think that often gets lost.”

Trans Awareness Week battles trans hate in 2025

Her words land during a particularly volatile climate. Trans Awareness Week this year arrives amid mounting anti-trans rhetoric and policy in multiple countries. The UK and US continue to see hostile political campaigning targeting trans people, while in Australia, Queensland’s swift reinstatement of the ban on gender-affirming healthcare for new trans patients under the age of 18 has caused widespread concern among medical experts and LGBTQIA+ advocates.

Against that backdrop, Clarkson’s decision to use her platform to celebrate a young trans woman’s success feels both tender and deeply political. The segment underscored a truth that trans communities have long shouted from the margins: trans people deserve to thrive, to learn, to feel safe, and to be celebrated — not legislated against.

As Trans Awareness Week continues, Harleigh’s message carries far beyond the studio: trans joy exists — even under the current pressures the community is facing — and will always exist.