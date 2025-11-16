Wicked Star Lashes Out At Aussie Charged Over Ariana Grande Stunt

One of the stars of Wicked has lashed out at Johnson Wen who was charged after rushing at Ariana Grande during the Wicked: For Good premiere.

Marissa Bode who plays Nessarose Thropp in the popular films took to Tiktok to have her say over the incident.

Meanwhile Wen has been bragging about the incident and his subsequent arrest online.

Wicked stars labels Aussie ‘fan’ a ‘loser’ over stunt

Johnson Wen caused international headlines this week when he interrupted the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.

Wen, who is known for a series of similar pranks online was in attendance at the premiere when he filmed himself making an attempt at “meeting” Ariana Grande.

However rather than waiting his turn Wen pushed past security and rushed at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, attempting to put his arms around Grande.

Videos of the incident show a shocked Erivo attempt to intervene and protect Grande who was visibly shocked as she attempted to hide from the unexpected interruption.

Wen was quickly apprehended by security and forced to the ground, he was later arrested by Singapore police and charged with public nusicance for his actions. However despite this he took to social media to brag about getting to “meet” Ariana Grande.

Following the international backlash, which also included some people trying to defend Wen and his actions Marissa Bode spoke out online calling Wen a “loser.”

Bode was not tolerating any defence of Wen and his actions retaliating to those defending him as an excited “fan.”

“‘But they’re a fan!’ Okay. Then they’re a fan and a loser,” she said on TikTok.

“This is what I mean when I say social media brings out the worst in people,” she said.

“Oh, did you get your views? Did you get your likes? Guess what you also did? You made somebody feel incredibly unsafe, but just — no remorse. That goes over your head. You’re a bad person.”

In her video she said that she doesn’t believe “women, or really anybody, should be expected to move with grace or respond with kindness when they’ve been violated in that way, and to expect that makes you a weirdo also.”

“The thing is, most of the time women within the public eye do respond with kindness because they know what the result is going to be if they don’t,” she continued.

“These are people, they are not products, they do not owe you their entire personhood. And to be frank, if you don’t agree with that, you are not a fan,” before saying that people like this “desperately needs to be brought back down to Earth.”

Bode’s defence comes amid multiple reports that Grande was deeply shaken by the incident.

It was only eight years ago that an Ariana Grande concert was the target of a terrorist attack when a bomb was set off during her May 2017 concert in Manchester, UK.

@marissa_edob This is about the experiences of most women in Hollywood btw. Olivia Rodrigo really ate when she said “all the time. I’m grateful all the time” because that’s what some of yall are constantly expecting. WIERDOS ♬ original sound – Marissa

Wicked: For Good is set for an Australian release on November 20.