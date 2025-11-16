ALP Respond To Complaint Over ‘Misuse’ Of Mailing List In Mardi Gras Board Campaign

The Australian Labor Party have allegedly responded to a complaint about the ‘misuse’ of a Labor Party email list by the Protect Mardi Gras campaign.

It is alleged that Protect Mardi Gras candidate Savanna Peake used a campaign account to send emails for her candidacy for a seat on the Mardi Gras board.

The news follows the continued public campaign between Protect Mardi Gras and Pride In Protest to secure seats on the Mardi Gras board.

Complaint made over Mardi Gras board mail out

Gay Sydney News have released details over the weekend of alleged email conversations between a complainant and Mardi Gras board candidate Savanna Peake and the Australian Labor Party. The complaints allege that Peake used her email list from her campaign for the seat of Wentworth for the ALP to send campaign material for her candidacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savanna Peake (@savannapeake_)

In a series of emails which the publication reportedly have sighted, they state that an anonymous member of the public, who was not a Mardi Gras member at the time allegedly received a campaign email from Peake about her candidacy for the board.

The complainant allegedly contacted Mardi Gras to confirm they had not supplied his email address, which they confirmed and in an email to Peake stated “I can only assume that you have obtained my personal information through NSW Labor when you were a candidate for Wentworth.”

It is alleged that after two emails Peake replied clarifying “I have a contact list which I continue to communicate with and it is the Wentworth list,” she wrote. “I have had this since running for Labor during my campaign and continue to use it to keep in touch with members” also confirming the list was used to help remain engaged and offering to unsubscribe the person from the list.

Following this the anonymous complainant allegedly reached out to NWS Labor to air their grievances, sharing a response from officials stating “that the data provided for the purpose of campaigning on behalf of the ALP was to be used solely for that electoral context” adding it “should have been destroyed once its intended purpose had concluded” clarifying that “under no circumstances should it have been used for any third-party purposes.”

“We regret that Savanna chose to use the data in this way and we apologise for the misuse of your contact information.”

The Star Observer have reached out to Ms Peake and NSW Labor for comment, but at the time of publication have not received a response.

However Peter Stahel, cofounder of Protect Mardi Gras spoke to The Star Observer about the alleged emails.