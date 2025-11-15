Popular Gay Comedy English Teacher Cancelled After Just Two Seasons

The hit gay comedy of 2024, English Teacher starring Brian Jordan Alvarez has officially been laid to rest after the release of the second season.

Despite rave reviews for season one and two it seems executives at FX were not convinced, passing on a third season of the show.

The move is another loss for queer representation on screen this year.

English teacher will not return for third season

When it debuted in 2024 English Teacher was a hit for Will & Grace star Brian Jordan Alvarez with critics praising the heartwarming comedy.

Alvarez wrote and starred in the show playing the role of a gay english teacher who struggles to keep the boundaries between his personal and professional life.

Things come to a head when he faces investigation for an old incident that saw his students witness him kissing his boyfriend.

The comedy featured an array of quirky characters including both students and teachers and even included a hilarious appearance from Drag Race star Trixie Mattel as a Drag Queen football coach.

Season two saw all our favourite characters return as Alvarez’s character Evan navigated a new year, new challenges and a not so new relationship after rekindling a romance with is ex boyfriend. The series premiered to a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing the score of 98 for season one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by English Teacher (@englishteacherfx)

However just two months after the release of season two FX has already made the decision to end the short lived series.

While FX have confirmed that the series has not been renewed they have yet to make any comment publicly about the reasons for the cancellation.

Many have pointed to sexual assault allegations made against Alvarez by his former friend and co-star, Jon Ebeling that surfaced shortly after series one aired, however at the time FX released a statement regarding the allegations.

“We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time” they said via a spokesperson.

They subsequently renewed the series for the second season following the accusations and have not commented further, Alvarez denied the allegations at the time and is yet to comment any further.