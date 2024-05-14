Super Star Trivia At The Brunswick Hotel

May 14, 2024
By AARYAN KAPOOR

Every Wednesday at the Brunswick Hotel, join in on the fun and competition at their fabulous Trivia Night.

Hosted by Benny C, book a table, bring all your friends, and create an awesome team name. The Brunswick trivia is easy and free to play.

With prizes and vouchers to be won, it’s even more reason to come on down to The Brunswick Hotel on a Wednesday night. It is a company that you will want to be a part of.

For more information, visit the website here. 

When: Every Wednesday from 7 pm

Where: The Brunswick Hotel, 569 Brunswick St, New Farm

