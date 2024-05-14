Parmi Night At The Brunswick Hotel

By AARYAN KAPOOR

Every Monday night, make your way over to the Brunswick Hotel in Brisbane and try their delicious variety of chicken parmigiana.

There are six different delicious options to try: Hawaiian, Godfather, Bruschetta, French, Mexicana, and Blue Meanie.

With each of them being only $21, this is some food that’s not worth missing.

After having a hard day’s work, why not end on a high note with a delicious dinner? Visit the Brunswick Hotel on a Monday night.

For more information, visit their website here.

When: Every Monday, 5-9 pm

Where: The Brunswick Hotel, 569 Brunswick St, New Farm