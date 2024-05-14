Bingo Wednesday At The Beat Megaclub

By LALYN HICKIE

If there’s anything the Beat Megaclub can do, it can spice up your regular bingo night. Come join the fun every Wednesday night with a chance to get lucky and catch your favorite drag queen. A rotating guest line-up of queens is announced each week.

Hosted by Tall Jan, the balls drop at 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm. Bring a buddy or come by yourself and have a ball with the queens. DJ Hadyn will provide the beats to get your head rolling!

Make your way down for bingo at Beat Megaclub on a Wednesday.

When: Wednesdays, 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm

Where: The Beat Megaclub, 677 Ann St, Fortitude Valley