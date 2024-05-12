Is This Orville Peck In These Vintage Nudes?

Out gay country singer Orville Peck has fans on the internet in a spin after some NSFW pics resurfaced online this year.

Eagle eyed fans have spotted the images from a vintage publication of Butt Magazine.

After a very close comparison many are sure they are indeed that of the famous singer.

Who is Orville Peck?

Many country music fans first discovered Orville Peck after his debut album Pony was released in 2019.

The album quickly garnered much attention and helped the singer gain a legion of fans.

He has since gone on to collaborate and work with high profile singers including Lady Gaga and Trixie Mattel.

Earlier this year the popular singer went on to release a powerful new queer anthem with singer Willie Nelson.

“Willie kept talking about how the subject matter in this song was more important than ever,” Peck told Rolling Stone.

“He wanted it to have a new life with the two of us.”

Orville Peck even appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2023.

However one of the most intriguing aspects of the singer has always been his decision to hide his face.

Using a variety of different tasseled masks the singer has continued to ensure his face is never revealed.

Now fans have unearthed some vintage images they believe to be the singer where he has bared far more than just his face.

Orville Peck and Daniel Pitout

Before rising to fame Peck was originally known as Daniel Pitout, something that was not largely acknowledged until recently.

Whilst still known as Daniel Pitout the self taught musician was originally in the Canadian band Nü Sensae.

Formed in 2008 the band released several EP’s and eventually went on a hiatus in 2014.

However many fans recalled that during his time in the band Daniel took part in a racy photoshoot for “Butt Magazine.”

Images from the shoot and the full interview have since resurfaced online and fans are very pleased to see that vintage images of the singer left nothing to the imagination.

While the original article appears to have limited images of the singer, fans have unearthed several more, sharing them on online fan forum Reddit.

Whilst some were unsure of the claims that Daniel Pitout and Orville Peck are in fact the same person, closer inspection of the tattoos on both singers appears to all but confirm the claims.