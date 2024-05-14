Mardi Gras Received $1.1 Million Injection To Run 2024 Festival, Reveals 2025 Plans

Festivities for the 2025 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras are expected to be stripped back significantly following a recovery package of $1.1million from the NSW Government and City of Sydney that was required to deliver the full 2024 program.

The injection came after the organisation had forecast a $1,095,000 deficit by June 2024, due to heavy financial pressures from both the festival and the cancellation of Fair Day.

A statement from the NSW Government and City of Sydney reads: “Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Ltd advised that the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival had experienced significant financial pressures because of broader economic conditions including increased event production and delivery costs and reduced ticket sales due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“In addition, the cancellation of Fair Day due to asbestos contaminated mulch being found in Victoria Park had resulted in a further decrease in income from the loss of potential bar sales and other incidental sales.”

As such, the world-famous festival approached both the NSW Government and the City of Sydney to receive the payment to keep the festival running properly for 2024. This was kept confidential so that advertisers and suppliers would remain steadfast in their support for the festival.

The festival’s woes in 2024

The news comes after Mardi Gras 2024 struggled in the public eye, too. Attendance numbers were down at the parade, some of the biggest events had difficulty filling out their capacity due to price hikes and others were outright cancelled.

Such difficulties were anticipated in the wake of 2023 Mardi Gras and Word Pride last year, both of which were highly successful. Even so, broader economic conditions affected the festival even further, resulting in a number of the issues listed above.

A statement from Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras spoke to the number of pressures affecting all festivals across Australia and how they affected this year’s festival.

“Our timeline in budgeting, planning, launching tickets and delivering our 46th festival saw a challenging environment grow more and more difficult,” the statement reads. “The crisis impacting arts, culture and major events is significant.”

“The mix of external forces, cost of living rises and an industry in crisis formed a ‘perfect storm’ of factors that has placed Sydney Mardi Gras in a vulnerable position financially, with events coming to a head while delivering one of the most important and culturally significant events in Australia’s calendar.”

Mardi Gras in 2025

It was also confirmed that the event would return in 2025, but with caveats: ”We are taking all available steps to cut costs and to plan for a community focused festival in 2025,” said the statement.

“We will work tirelessly to champion LGBTQIA+ excellence and equality by creating opportunities for our communities to connect and celebrate who they are. Careful consideration will need to be made about the events and experiences we provide in 2025.



“With the 2024 Festival behind us, and as we plan for a leaner 2025, Sydney Mardi Gras will continue to work closely with our government partners in responding to the challenges faced by the major events and festival industry.”

The NSW Government and City of Sydney have additionally affirmed their continued support for the event. The City says that they have been proud to provide $4.1 million in funding to the world-famous event, which has been instrumental in curating Sydney’s image as an LGBTQI+ friendly city.