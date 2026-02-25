The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade Route, a two kilometre stretch down Oxford Street towards Anzac Parade, has been honoured with a place on the National Heritage List, joining other divas like the Great Barrier Reef and Bondi Beach. Good for her.

The honour is meant to capture the rich history of the original 1978 parade, and its enduring legacy in Australia as a protest against discrimination that LGBTQ experienced every day – which was met with violence and arrests from the police.

Since then the parade has grown into an iconic yearly spectacle, and has been the home for massive events for the LGBTQIA+ community such as the marriage equality movement, fights for legislative reform, and Kylie Minogue sightings.

In 2024, the original group who led the protests, now known as the 78ers, nominated the famous route to be added to the National Heritage List, which recognises places that contribute to Australia’s national identity.

NSW Minister for Environment and Minister for Heritage, Penny Sharpe celebrated the addition, saying that Mardi Gras is a celebration of progress, but that we cannot “forget the shoulders we stand on”.

“To appreciate what the 78ers did, you have to understand that the LGBTQI+ community was being treated as second class citizens. There was violence, prejudice and discrimination built into our laws. When the 78ers marched, they put their lives on the line and refused to accept inequality.

Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt says the inclusion on the National Heritage List is the highest heritage honour in Australia.

“Since 1978, the Parade has offered an opportunity for all Australians to come together and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and reflect on the past.

The listing means the values of the Parade Route will now be protected for future generations under national environment law, and enables access to the Australian Heritage Grants program.