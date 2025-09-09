Mardi Gras Is Waiving Fees For New 2026 First Nations & Trans Programs

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced submissions are now open for Mardi Gras+, the open-access program that brings community-led events into the official 2026 Festival.

For the first time, Mardi Gras will waive fees for First Nations and transgender and gender diverse producers creating events for their communities, removing a financial barrier that has limited participation.

The initiative will form a dedicated First Nations program and a trans and gender diverse program within the festival.

Mardi Gras Interim CEO Jesse Matheson said, “Mardi Gras+ is where the richness of our diverse communities truly comes to life, with events created by and for LGBTQIA+ people.

“This year, by making the program free to enter for First Nations and Trans and Gender Diverse events, we are addressing the reality that these communities are often underrepresented, face systemic barriers to entry, and are increasingly under attack. This change highlights and cements their place at the heart of the festival.”

In recent years, the Mardi Gras parade has featured floats dedicated to trans visibility, and a First Nations float that continues the festival’s legacy of highlighting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leadership in queer activism.

A Broader Festival Offering

Mardi Gras+ showcases a wide range of events including parties, performances, exhibitions, sporting competitions and family activities. Local, interstate and international organisers are invited to apply across categories including Parties, Arts, Sports, Community and Family.

Applications will be assessed on their relevance to LGBTQIA+ communities, contribution to the festival, and alignment with Mardi Gras’ ethical framework.

A new Mardi Gras+ app will also launch in 2026, giving audiences a central hub to discover events and plan their festival experiences. The app will extend beyond the festival dates, providing new opportunities for connection and visibility throughout the year.

“With the launch of the new Mardi Gras+ app, we’re ensuring Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is more than a moment in the calendar; it’s a platform that connects, promotes and celebrates the diversity of our communities all year round,” said Matheson.

The key dates for Mardi Gras 2026

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2026 will be held from 13 February – 1 March 2026, and applications for Mardi Gras+ close on 6 October 2025.