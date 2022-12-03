—

A man in Minneapolis has been arrested and charged with felonies after reportedly drawing a gun and threatening staff at a gay bar in the city.

It’s been stated by Hennepin County prosecutors that the assailant, 30-year-old Conell Walter Harris entered the 19 Bar which is located in the city’s Loring Park on Monday.

Harris had quickly caught the attention of other patrons as he was reportedly “acting strangely,” according to Minnesota Public Radio News. Harris grew upset after an employee asked to see some ID.

Advertisement

Tensions flared as Harris allegedly “square up” with the employee, forcing a nearby patron to try and de-escalate the situation, according to court documents.

Harris proceeded to threaten the employee and the patron, saying “Watch what the f—k you’re saying,” and “I’m going to f—k you up.”

Harris left the bar soon after but not before threatening the employee with “I’ll f—king kill your dyke ass.”

According to witnesses, Harris later returned to the bar and began playing pool before the police arrived. Police reported that Harris resisted arrest and continuously tried to reach for his weapon. A .45 caliber Glock was allegedly recovered by officers from Harris.

At the time of reporting, Harris is facing felony charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and making violent threats.

Advertisement

Gay Bars Increase Security

With the continuous rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and violence in LGBTQ spaces, one LGBTQ club in Minneapolis has increased security as a result.

The general manager at the Saloon, Bobby Palmer has emphasised that safety is a top priority as the bar contemplates bringing in extra security and training staff with an emergency preparedness plan. Bag checks and metal detectors will also be making a regular appearance.

“We have had such incredibly low rates of any kind of violence or crime in our club and I’m really happy to say that. But this is something no one can predict and that’s what makes it so scary,” Palmer said, as reported by CBS Minnesota.

“Every queer space, every gay bar, everything that falls within the LGBTQIA+ umbrella is a target. It’s always a target. We don’t talk about it. We don’t think about it, but it is a target. It’s something we always have to be aware of.”