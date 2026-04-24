LGBTQIA+ Orgs Demand Action After Inquiry Finds Right-Wing Extremism Is Targeting Us

LGBTQIA+ organisations are calling for urgent action after a major New South Wales parliamentary inquiry confirmed what many in the community have already known for a long, long time – that right-wing extremism is active, organised, and increasingly targeting and harming queer people.

The Measures to combat right-wing extremism in New South Wales report, handed down this week, found that LGBTQIA+ people are among the communities most directly impacted by extremist hate, alongside Jewish communities, women and other minority groups.

The report outlines a growing and coordinated threat, rooted in ideologies including homophobia and transphobia, and fuelled by both offline networks and online radicalisation pipelines.

Equality Australia has welcomed the findings, particularly the recognition that LGBTQIA+ people are being deliberately targeted.

“Importantly, the inquiry makes clear that LGBTIQ+ people are deliberately targeted within extremist narratives that seek to normalise hate in public discourse,” said Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown.

The report itself reinforces this, finding that right-wing extremism “poses a threat to all NSW communities” but has a particular impact on marginalised groups, including LGBTQIA+ people.

It also makes clear that this hate is not happening in isolation,, extremist groups are actively working to spread and normalise prejudice, often through online platforms where disinformation and propaganda can be massively amplified.

“It also recognises that addressing extremism requires more than law enforcement — it must include action on the social drivers that enable it,” Brown said. “These recommendations reflect a clear understanding that hate and extremism are driven by broader systems of discrimination and exclusion. They must now be implemented in full.”

While it acknowledges the role of policing and legislation, it puts a really strong emphasis on prevention, community response, and addressing the conditions that allow extremism to grow.

“We were pleased to see our submissions reflected in the report, and LGBTIQ+ people explicitly recognised among communities targeted by hate and extremism,” Brown said.

“This is an important acknowledgement of the scale and impact of anti-LGBTIQ+ hate within broader extremist activity in NSW.”

The report details how extremist groups use intimidation, harassment and public stunts to instil fear, including targeting LGBTQIA+ events and spaces. It also notes that this behaviour contributes to an environment where queer people and their families feel unsafe participating in public life.

For Brown, the findings should now translate into concrete action.

“The NSW Government must act to ensure that LGBTIQ+ people and other targeted communities are safer, better supported and no longer exposed to preventable harm,” she said.

The ‘combatting right-wing extremism’ report recommendations

The inquiry argues that tackling right-wing extremism requires both immediate protections and long-term change

Key recommendations include:

Better reporting and tracking of hate crimes

The report recommends funding community-based reporting services for hate crimes experienced by LGBTQIA+ people and other targeted groups. This is designed to make it easier for people to report incidents safely and ensure data reflects the true scale of harm – something advocates have long said is underreported.

Early intervention and prevention programs

A major focus is on stopping radicalisation before it escalates. The report calls for investment in prevention programs co-designed with affected communities, recognising that those most impacted by hate are best placed to shape solutions.

Support for people at risk of radicalisation

The inquiry recommends expanding disengagement and support services for individuals being drawn into extremist networks. This includes programs that offer pathways out of extremism, particularly for young people who may be recruited online.

Cracking down on online hate and algorithms

The report identifies social media as a key driver of radicalisation, noting that algorithms can amplify extremist content and normalise hate. It recommends stronger efforts to remove harmful content and address how platforms promote it.

Education that tackles homophobia and transphobia

School-based programs are also a priority, with recommendations to expand education that directly addresses discrimination – including homophobia and transphobia – alongside racism, misogyny and other forms of prejudice.

Support for regional communities

Recognising that extremism is not limited to metropolitan areas, the report calls for expanded, coordinated prevention efforts in regional and rural NSW, where access to support services can be more limited.

“This is not an issue that affects only one community. When hate goes unchecked, it undermines safety, cohesion and trust for everyone,” said Brown.