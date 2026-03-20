Equality Australia Issues New US Travel Advice For LGBTQ+ Australians

Equality Australia have updated their safety advice for LGBTQIA+ people planning to travel to the United States.

The organisation’s legal advisor, Heather Corkhill, said the group had updated their travel advice to reflect the ongoing rollout of anti-trans policies in visa and border processes.

It comes as the US State Department this month finalised new rules about gender markers on petitions for the Diversity Immigrant Visa program. Set to take effect on April 10, the Department now requires applicants to submit additional information from their passports and adhere to the Trump administration’s definition of “biological sex.”

“Travel to the US continues to carry serious risks, particularly for people with an X gender marker, those who have updated their gender markers, or anyone with a visible history of LGBTIQ+ advocacy or political activity,” Corkhill said.

“Trans and gender diverse Australians should carefully consider these risks before making travel plans, particularly since a new requirement for visas to be issued based on sex assigned at birth.

“There have been reports of travellers from other countries being refused entry or detained on arrival, with the most serious cases resulting in long-term or permanent bans.”

It’s not the first time queer Australian travellers have been warned against travelling to the US, with the federal government’s travel advice website Smart Traveller issuing a caution back in 2023.

Their safety advice has also been updated, stating that although Australian passports comply with international standards for sex and gender, they’re not able to guarantee that a passport showing ‘X’ in the sex field will be accepted for entry or transit by another country.

“We encourage anyone considering travel to request advice from DFAT and seek independent guidance from the US consulate or a migration lawyer,” Corkhill said.

“Even after arrival, travel within the US is becoming more complex, with a growing number of states introducing laws that restrict access to bathrooms and other single-sex spaces.”

Equality Australia is continuing to monitor instances of travellers experiencing difficulties entering the US due to their gender. If you are aware of any cases or experience difficulties yourself, you can alert them at info@equalityaustralia.org.au