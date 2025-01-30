Aussie Film ‘Lesbian Space Princess’ Awarded $10k In Funding Through Queer Screen

Animated LGBTQIA+ feature film Lesbian Space Princess has been awarded $10,000 in funding by Queer Screen, through the Completion Fund.

At the program launch for this year’s Mardi Gras Film Festival, held at the State Library of NSW this week, it was announced the low-budget animated feature had been awarded the full $10,000 through this year’s Completion Fund round.

The feature film is about ‘an introverted space princess who leaves her home planet on an inter-gay-lactic mission to save her ex-girlfriend from the Straight White Maliens’.

Lesbian Space Princess was created by co-writers, directors and producer Leela Varghese and Emma Hough Hobbs and producer Tom Phillips, as part of South Australian Film Corporation’s Film Lab: New Voices initiative.

The cast includes Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), Richard Roxburgh (Rake), Kween Kong (Drag Race Down Under), Madeleine Sami (Deadloch), Shabana Azeez (The Pitt), and Bernie Van-Tiel (Class of 07), plus comedians Jordan Raskopolous, Demi Lardner, Reuben Kaye and Aunty Donna (Mark Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane).

The three-person jury was unanimous in its decision, saying the film was a stand out and ‘a worthy winner’.

“I see Lesbian Space Princess as a perfectly timed and beautifully executed adventure into contemporary romance,” said jury spokesperson, writer and director Sarah L. Walker (The Twelve and The Secrets She Keeps). “It’s funny, clever and broadly relatable: even the villains were drawn with humour and compassion.”

Post-production on the film is all but complete ahead of its World Première at the 75th Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival) next month, but the Walker said the funding will help with getting the film out there and seen.

$10k will ‘make a big difference’ for Lesbian Space Princess

Varghese, who accepted the cheque for $10,000 at the program launch, said the financial support would “make a big difference”.

“Thank you so, so much, Queer Screen, for helping us get our project out into the world,” she said. “Queer Screen is so important to the LGBTQIA+ screen community, and we’re truly ‘over the moon’ to have their support for Lesbian Space Princess.”

“The belief in our project means so much to us, and we are so grateful to have an organisation that helps amplify queer voices.”