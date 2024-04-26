Treasures and treats at Pyrmont Festival

You know about the wine and food and art, but there are some incredible goodies you might not know about. Each year, the Pyrmont Festival presents a range of unique artisan, hand-crafted products by independent vendors, and this year is definitely no exception. It’s worth taking a browse and exploring all the stalls — you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

As a teaser, here are four vendors to look out for.

Loveshak

You know how good wine, champagne, and beer makes you feel on the inside? Well they can make you feel just as good on the outside. If you’re not convinced, then you’ll need to visit the Loveshak stall at the festival and talk to them about their beautiful range of beer, wine, and champagne soaps and skin care.

Their unique soaps, scrubs, balms, bath soaks and other indulgences are made using beer, wine, or champagne, incorporating the inherent beneficial properties of these liquids. These include antioxidants, proteins, and elements that promote skin toning and anti-aging. For fragrance and enhanced benefits, the products are blended with ingredients such as olive and coconut oils, herbs, spices, clays, charcoal, dried fruits and botanicals.

And there’s no need to worry about the alcohol — it is removed prior, so the products are safe for everyone, including children.

The artisans at Loveshak believe in sustainability, and their range also includes discarded wine and beer bottles that have been cleaned and cut into open vessels, with their rims polished smooth and a beautiful leaf designed fired onto the outside. They make stunning tumblers or vases.

This is just a sample of a wide range of hand-made bespoke products by Loveshak that’ll be coming down from the Central Coast.

www.loveshak.com.au

Team Tofu

This mother and daughter team would like to dress the world in love…well, at least, in t-shirts promoting love, fun, health and local pride. Their tees are simple and comfy, sturdy, and made from cotton in a wide range of colours. Each one has a terrific original design and you can choose from several categories. Peninsula-dwellers who want to express their pride in Pyrmont will love love the range featuring local iconography and clever phrases.

Team Tofu are vegans and keen runners, so there’s a range of designs celebrating both these things. The vegan tees are understated and even if you’re not vegan, you’ll appreciate the fun “capsicum” and “potato” tees. There are several line-drawn bird designs as well. The running tees are very basic with a view to customisation, for instance, for marathon runners or clubs or people who just want to list their achievements on the back.

Check out their range at the festival.

www.teamtofu.com.au

Winestoppers Australia

If someone tells you to put a cork in it, you can dazzle them with one of these exquisite, bejewelled stoppers. The creative mind behind these stunning yet very practical items is Pauline, and she is as effervescent and shimmering as a glass on champagne in the sun. Pauline enjoys a sparkling flute or two next to the water, so she understands the importance of keeping a bottle of bubbly bubbly! Her flagship winestoppers create a perfect seal on most standard sized bottles, keep the precious liquid inside fresh. The stoppers are gorgeously decorated in coloured diamantes and come in an equally gorgeous silk or velvet pouch. They make brilliant gifts (literally).

The range now also includes diamante studded can coolers, wine cooler bags, and very handy wine glass coolers with a sling that allows you to walk around hand — and spill — free.

Visit Pauline at the festival.

winestoppersaustralia.com.au

Chase Park Candles

Entering a room that is fragrant with scents from nature and gently lit by candlelight is one of life’s simple pleasures, and that’s what Chase Park Candles aims to provide. Made from high quality soy wax and fragrant oils, these beautiful candles burning slowly and give off a pleasant scent that is not overpowering and doesn’t smell synthetic.

With a range of scents including coconut and lime, pineapple and frangipani, Australian bush, and champagne and strawberries — to name only a few — there is a candle to suit every olfactory predilection.

The candles are elegantly presented in glass so that they sit unobtrusively in a kitchen, bathroom or any other space in the home. Chase Park also make a variety of free standing candles in shapes and colours to suit all sorts of occasions.

For a consistent fragrance without a flame, you can get one of their diffusers consisting of a vintage pharmacy style clear bottle and pure white reeds. If you want to pick up a small memento for someone or like to travel with a candle yourself, there are handy little tinned candles — and the tin can be repurposed once the candle has burnt away.

Come and have a whiff at the festival.

www.chaseparkcandles.com

Pyrmont Festival

May 18 & 19

Pirrama Park, Pyrmont

www.pyrmontfestival.com.au