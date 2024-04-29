Themme Fatale’s Clean Air Naarm Project Hits Target In Three Days

In just three days, queer drag artist Themme Fatale’s fundraising project, Clean Air Naarm, surpassed its $10,000 goal.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the effort to enhance safety and accessibility in the performing arts community of Naarm/Melbourne for the drag performer.

Themme Fatale’s Clean Air Naarm Project: Revolutionizing Safety and Accessibility in the Arts

Clean Air Naarm is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing free access to air purifiers for performers and musicians in Naarm/Melbourne.

Spearheaded by Themme Fatale, an award-winning drag performer known for their genre-blending acts and advocacy work, the project seeks to address the pressing need for improved indoor air quality, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As an artist who personally experienced the debilitating effects of Long COVID contracted at work, Themme Fatale has made it their mission to create a safer environment for performers and audiences alike.

By establishing a library of air purifiers and cleaner air devices available for free loan, Clean Air Naarm aims to mitigate the risk of airborne illnesses and ensure that live performances remain accessible to all, including immune-compromised individuals who may otherwise be unable to participate safely.

“Performers rely on our bodies for our work, but performing in front of live audiences is inherently high-risk work for contagious airborne illnesses like COVID-19,” explains Themme Fatale.

“With one in ten infections leading to long-term illness, reducing the risk of infection is vital to both the health of individual artists and the ongoing health of the arts more generally.”

Clean Air Naarm surpasses fundraising goal in just three days

The Clean Air Naarm project initially began with a goal of raising $10,000.

With a timeline of 70 days the project was expected to take some time to raise the required money, however in just three days it has already exceeded the project goal.

With 67 days remaining the project has already raised $10,960.

The project’s success underscores the need for proactive measures to safeguard the well-being of artists and audience members alike.

Through generous donations, Clean Air Naarm will procure large high-quality air purifiers, replacement HEPA filters, Far UV Technologies devices for further air cleaning, N95 respirators, and CO2 monitors for air quality monitoring and education.

In addition to purchasing essential equipment, funds raised will also support the expansion of the library and cover operating costs, storage, and testing of all devices.

With a focus on inclusivity and accessibility, Clean Air Naarm aims to foster a supportive environment where artists can thrive without compromising their health and safety.

Themme Fatale’s dedication to advocating for accessibility in the arts extends beyond their performance career.

As a published visual artist, writer, speaker, and mentor, they continue to champion the rights of marginalised communities and challenge societal norms.

Despite facing personal challenges due to Long COVID, Themme Fatale remains steadfast in their commitment to creating positive change in the arts community.

To donate to campaign head to the fundraising page online.