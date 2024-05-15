Miss Martini, Minima Gesté and Drag Race France host Nicky Doll have been honoured with carrying the Olympic flame in the official torch relay ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Parisian drag royalty Nicky Doll and Miss Martini have already completed their respective legs of the official Olympic Torch relay, dressed in a drag version the official white Olympic relay outfit.

Nicky Doll said that carrying the Olympic torch was “an absolute honour”.

Miss Martini began her trek with the flame after opening a ball in Digne-les-Bains.

Sporting a tall purple wig and pink heels, she announced she was “officially the 1st Drag Queen ‘of the world and the universe’ to carry the Olympic Flame for [the Paris 2024 Olympics].”

She passed the flame to Nicky Doll, who carried the flame through Bouches-du-Rhône the following day.

Nicky Doll calls for ceasefire in Palestine

Nicky Doll used the opportunity to call for a ceasefire in Palestine:

“Even though I usually prefer to act on things rather than hope for them: I would like to use this opportunity to hope for the immediate ceasefire in Rafah and for dignity to be brought back to Palestine and its people who tremendously suffered throughout these awful times and beyond,” Doll wrote.

“I hope for the safe release of the Israeli hostages that have been held away from their loved ones since October 7th. I hope for people to not turn savage on each other and allow racism, Islamophobia and anti-semitism to run wild again.

“I also wish for people to educate themselves on topics from reliable sources and stop the massively toxic impact of propaganda that social media and the internet has allowed to spread.

“These are a lot of hopes but I ran these meters carrying that torch and looking left and right to the people smiling and waving at me with this in mind.

“I know that these are just words, on topics I’ve already communicated about. But until things don’t get better, we shouldn’t stop talking about it.”

Minima Gesté to be passed Olympic flame in July

Minima Gesté will take part in the Official Torch Relay in July. In her announcement post, she said:

“Ok it’s official, I’m going to carry the Olympic flame ✨

Wanna see me in a non-ultra glam uniform struggling in heels in Paris? See you on July 14th! (Dont know where yet tho)”.