Queer Social: Hand-Sculpted Pottery Workshop For Rainbow Families

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
May 15, 2024
Queer Social: Hand-Sculpted Pottery Workshop For Rainbow Families

Darebin City Council are showing their true colours (in pottery form, of course!) co-hosting a hand-sculpted pottery workshop with Queer Social for children, adults and families who identify as LGBTQIA+. Come solo or bring along your nearest and dearest and learn how to craft pottery figurines that represent families from every letter of the rainbow! Make sure to wear something you can get a little messy and get ready for a lovely evening of fun and community.

When: June 7, 2024, 6.30 – 8pm
Where: Keon Park Children’s Hub, 1–7 Dole Avenue, Reservoir
Tickets: Free! Registration required
Accessibility: Keon Park Children’s Hub is wheelchair accessible. for further information contact the centre on 8470 8022, or at [email protected]

