Tamuz Ellazam
September 29, 2023
Le Freak – Melbourne Fringe Festival
Image: Photography by Alexis D'Lea, Design by Britt Westaway

Sometimes the movie trailer is the best bit: full of gripping plot, explosions and drama! Le Freak is just that and more, a “one-hour romp through our collective anxieties” featuring some of Melbourne/Naarm’s best and boldest circus and sideshow artists: Themme Fatale, Elle Diablo, Sarah BirdgirlDale Woodbridge-Brown, Bella de Jac and (of course) Bubbles the Ferret in the 1970s exploitation film trailer of your (wildest) dreams.

Where: ETU Ballroom Festival Hub, Trades Hall, Corner Lygon and Victoria streets, Carlton
When: Wednesday–Sunday, October 4–22, 8 pm (7 pm Sundays).
Tickets: $25–$40 plus a $5.50 booking fee
Accessibility: This show has been produced with accessibility at the forefront for all members of our community. Please consider the health and wellbeing of your fellow audience members, the performers, the production team and the venue staff by wearing a mask, and stay home if you feel unwell.

The venue is wheelchair-accessible and HEPA-filtered, and every show will be captioned.

5, 7, 11, 14, 20 and 22 of October will be Auslan interpreted
12 October is a Mask Required and Sensory Session
18 October is a Mask Required Session
22 October will be Audio Described, and there will be a Tactile Tour between 6pm 6.45pm before the show.

 

