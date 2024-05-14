“Disastrous”: Construction On Oxford & Foley Project Halts, Oxford Street Businesses Suffer

Local businesses and shopfronts on Oxford Street are set to take another hit after construction on the Oxford & Foley project halted last week, with contractors locked out of the sites on Wednesday evening – security guards were seen cutting the locks off and replacing them.

Construction works have already severely impacted the vibrancy of the iconic strip, the original heart of Sydney’s gay community, on top of the devastating effects of the 2014 lockout laws and the pandemic.

Originally slated to be completed by mid-2023, and in time for the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, the project is nowhere close to finished, and is now guarded by around-the-clock security.

Robert Tait, a local resident and former retail shop owner, told City Hub that the local council, City of Sydney, had a lot to answer for.

“Development is already at least a year overdue. You’ve got three blocks that are boarded up for a very long period of time,” he said.