Kraken Open A Cold One IV

Get in quick as tickets are already selling fast for the final installment in Randy Roy‘s gay pirate drag series, Kraken Open A Cold One! Join your pirate king Randy and his loyal crew for a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas, dress in your most fabulous nautical and pirate-themed finery, and celebrating this end of an piratEra with a plethora of local drag talent including the king of the kiss curl, Bruno Salsicce, our own “psychadelic lizard wizard” Belial B’Zarr, prepare to “Pomp up the jam” with Pompey Fress and more!

When: June 14, 2024, 7.30pm

Where: The Toff In Town, Level 2, Curtin House, 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne

Tickets: $17.34–$28.56

Accessibility: The Toff is fully wheelchair accessible via a lift.

** This event is strictly 18+**