Kraken Open A Cold One IV

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
April 29, 2024
Kraken Open A Cold One IV

Get in quick as tickets are already selling fast for the final installment in Randy Roy‘s gay pirate drag series, Kraken Open A Cold One! Join your pirate king Randy and his loyal crew for a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas, dress in your most fabulous nautical and pirate-themed finery, and celebrating this end of an piratEra with a plethora of local drag talent including the king of the kiss curl, Bruno Salsicce, our own “psychadelic lizard wizard” Belial B’Zarr, prepare to “Pomp up the jam” with Pompey Fress and more!

When: June 14, 2024, 7.30pm
Where: The Toff In Town, Level 2, Curtin House, 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $17.34–$28.56
Accessibility: The Toff is fully wheelchair accessible via a lift.
** This event is strictly 18+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Melbourne Design Week Highlights
April 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne Design Week Highlights
Melbourne News Scene What's on
Beers for Queers: May
April 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beers for Queers: May
Melbourne Scene What's on
Get Your Gleek On At The Wickham This May
April 28, 2024 | Michael James

Get Your Gleek On At The Wickham This May
Brisbane What's on
Nina Oyama: From Teenage Comedian to Queer Comedy Star
April 26, 2024 | Michael James

Nina Oyama: From Teenage Comedian to Queer Comedy Star
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane News Sydney
AJ Lamarque: From Drag To Stand Up At The Sydney Comedy Festival
April 25, 2024 | Michael James

AJ Lamarque: From Drag To Stand Up At The Sydney Comedy Festival
Arts & Entertainment New South Wales News Sydney
Don’t Miss Your Last Chance To Secure Big Gay Day Tickets!
April 24, 2024 | Michael James

Don’t Miss Your Last Chance To Secure Big Gay Day Tickets!
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Sponsored Content What's on