Counter-Protests Organised In Response To Planned Anti-Trans Rallies In Melbourne And Brisbane

Community organisers have announced two separate counter-protests in Melbourne and Brisbane in response to planned anti LGBTQIA+ rallies concerning proposed changes to anti-discrimination and equality laws affecting trans and gender diverse people.

In Melbourne, a counter-protest titled “SMASH TRANSPHOBIA! FIGHT FOR TRANS LIBERATION!” is scheduled for Saturday 4 July at 11:30am on the steps of Parliament House. Organisers, including Trans Queer Solidarity and the Trans Action Network state that they are mobilising in opposition of a rally scheduled on the same day to support anti-trans campaigner Sall Grover, who recently lost in the courts after excluding trans women from her Giggle app.

“Trans rights are under attack from a bigoted far-right transphobic coalition: ‘feminists’ in coalition with the racism of One Nation and Trump, holding a rally at 12pm. We call for protest in love, rage and solidarity to defend trans people, and fight both transphobia and the violent, racist colonial capitalist system. We demand an end to sexism and inequality. Fight for gender freedom!”

According to event information circulated by organisers, participants in the counter-protest are being encouraged to bring noisemakers, signs, flags and banners, and to attend with a friend. The callout also requests attendees wear COVID-safe masks and remain together during the demonstration. Organisers have also advised supporters not to engage with police.

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The Melbourne counter-protest has been described by organisers as a response to what they characterise as a “far-right” rally taking place at Parliament House.

“Transphobes are coordinating cross-continent to wind back the limited trans rights we’ve collectively won. In ‘Brisbane’/ Magandjin, Pauline Hanson is a headline speaker on their July 12th protest,” said the organisers. “Hanson pushes disgusting racist policies, while cosying up to the billionaire ruling class in Gina Rinehart, who follows fascists like Trump in calling for more border violence, exploitation of workers and rolling back abortion rights.”

Hands off the anti-discrimination act

In Brisbane, a separate demonstration titled “HANDS OFF THE ANTI-DISCRIMINATION ACT!!! PROTECT TRANS RIGHTS” is planned for Saturday 4th July at 12pm at King George Square in the Brisbane CBD, organised by Queer Liberation Boorloo.

The rally is in response to a planned anti-trans rally on at the same time, expected to feature several speakers, including a pre-recorded message from Giggle for Girls CEO Sall Grover.

“In the wake of the Giggle v. Tickle ruling, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has seized the opportunity to attack yet another group of vulnerable Australians. Join us as we protest the proposed amendments to the Equality act, that if passed would see even more rights stripped away from our trans and gender diverse communities,” says the event.

“Trans people are under attack from some of the wealthiest people internationally, including Gina Rinehart via One Nation. The hate gatherings we’re opposing wants to remove all discrimination protections for trans and gender diverse people on the national level, farther they want to exclude us from using public facilities alongside our cis-gender counterparts,” said co-convenor, Nova, to Star Observer.

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“The mission is simple, ‘don’t despair, organise’. We don’t have billionaire donors, what we have is real people who are actually affected by the so called trans debate, so bring your dancing shoes, and a friend, and get involved in the fight for trans liberation.”