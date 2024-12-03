Michelle Visage: Mitches Bitches, Kath & Kim, and The Democracy of Drag

In a lively and wide-ranging interview with the Star Observer, Michelle Visage opened up about her role as host on Drag Race Down Under, her roots in radio, her relationship with music and her life outside the show.

Known for her sharp wit, unapologetic opinions, and general fabulousness, Visage reflects on her journey towards Drag Race and the career she has built.

You’re live on air with Michelle Visage

Few may realise it, but before becoming an integral part of Drag Race, Michelle Visage spent nearly two decades behind the microphone in radio.

She reveals, “I spent 17 years doing breakfast radio—17 years! I’m still doing radio now, just no longer breakfast. I’m on the BBC on Radio 2, hosting a fabulous Friday night show, which is probably the gayest show on the BBC.”

Despite her busy career across continents, Michelle shares how deeply her passion for live radio runs, calling it something that’s “in my blood”.

“You’re either a radio person or you’re not,” she explains. “After 20 years, I think that makes me a radio person.”

Michelle is committed to the craft, even broadcasting her show in the UK live whenever she’s there for half the year, a commitment she proudly calls “the most exciting thing.”

Reflecting Michelle says, “There’s nothing like the thrill of live radio.” That rush of spontaneity and connection is something that continues to drive her, even as her career has evolved far beyond the radio booth.

How do you balance an entertainment career and family?

Juggling a transatlantic career comes with challenges, particularly with Michelle splitting her time between the UK and the United States while staying connected to her family.

“I kind of live half the year in the UK, and my husband comes out to see me when he can,” she shares. “He came with me to New Zealand last year, and he’ll come in bits and bobs. The kids, they’re in uni, so FaceTime and WhatsApp are our best friends. We stay together with our family group chat—it’s messages constantly.”

With two grown daughters, Michelle’s role as a mother has evolved along with her family’s needs. “My kids are grown—they’re 22 and 24 now, which makes it a lot easier. But it was tough when they were younger.” Michelle’s gratitude shines through as she speaks of her husband, whom she calls “the best dad there is.” “He was a stay-at-home dad, there for them every step of the way. I’m lucky,” she reflects.

When asked if her daughters, now adults, have any plans to follow her path, Michelle laughs and says, “Absolutely not. My youngest, Lola, has started with modelling, and she’s a psychology major. My eldest, Lily, is a botanist—completely different paths from my own, but they’re doing what they love, and I’m proud of them.”

Will there ever be a return of girl group Seduction?

Though best known today for her work on Drag Race, Michelle’s love for music hasn’t waned. It’s well known the star was part lf the 1990s girl group Seduction and has continued to dip her toes back into music, including a recent collaboration with Steps.

When asked if she’ll ever fully return to the music scene, Michelle says, “You know what? Every time I think that people don’t need to hear a 56-year-old pop star, I look around and see people like Kylie, Madonna, Janet Jackson—all from my generation and still killing it.”

“It surprises me every time I do a record, and it does so well. So, I’ll never say never—absolutely, never say never.”

Drag Race: From judge to calling the shots

Since joining Drag Race in Season 3, Michelle’s role has grown not just in visibility but in responsibility. Recalling her initial offer to join the show, Michelle shares a story of the person that first stood in her way.

“RuPaul asked me to join in Season 1, but I was in year one of a five-year radio deal. I was the breadwinner for my family—my husband was at home with the kids, so if I didn’t work, we didn’t eat.”

She approached her boss at the time, hoping for a chance to appear on Drag Race, but was shot down. “I asked him why, and he said, ‘It’s not the right look for our radio station.’ In that moment, I knew, I just looked at him and said, ‘You’re a homophobe.’ He denied it, but I knew, and that experience sat with me.”

Her determination paid off in Season 3 when she went above her boss’s head and appealed to his superior, recounting her experience and challenging the homophobia she encountered.

“Luckily, that superior said yes, and I finally got my chance,” Michelle reflects. Ironically, her previous boss ended up getting fired, and though she clarifies she wasn’t directly responsible, she jokes, “I’d like to think I had something to do with it.”

Over the years, her role has only deepened. During season eight, Michelle transitioned from judge to producer, allowing her to shape the show from behind the scenes.

“Becoming a producer meant being taken seriously in ways I hadn’t before,” she explains. “I became more involved in meetings, conversations, and ideas. I love that I’m able to play a part not just in front of the camera but behind it too, helping to shine a light on these incredible Queens.”

While Michelle does not directly cast the show, she often sends recommendations to the casting team.

“I’ve put quite a few forward over the years, but I’ll keep quiet about who they are!” she laughs.

“A lot of times they don’t even know that I’ve put them forward. I don’t tell Ru that I put them forward because I just think that they’re ready to go.”

“I’ll go to drag bars and say, oh, this person’s good and I’ll e-mail casting and say check this person out.”

While Michelle puts her recommendations forward, there is still one person who still makes the final call.

“Ultimately, casting is RuPaul’s call. RuPaul sees every single one of those auditions. Every single one he goes through and picks. It’s impressive.”

Michelle Visage is Kath & Kim‘s #1 fan

Reflecting on her connection with Australian culture, Michelle explains, “I’ve always loved Aussie TV shows. Obviously, there’s Priscilla, but Kath and Kim—oh, I found that all on my own, and it was like gold!” She laughs, “I remember talking to Ru about it, and he looked at me like I had two heads, because of course he knew Kath and Kim. But I loved it so much, I went down a rabbit hole and watched the show about 20 times over.”

More recently too she reveals she’s discovered Colin From Accounts, a show she deeply loves too.

Michelle’s admiration also extends to filmmakers like Baz Luhrmann.

“If there’s ever a movie about my life, I want him to direct,” she says passionately. “I’ve always loved British and Australian humour. It’s very self-deprecating and very funny, but Aussies are much raunchier, which is right up my alley.”

Taking over as host on Drag Race Down Under

As the host of the latest season of Drag Race Down Under, Michelle Visage carries a new level of responsibility.

“When Ru called and asked me, I was like, ‘Seriously?’ But he said, ‘I want you to be you. Don’t try to be me; just bring yourself to the role.’ So, I’m still that judge people love to love or love to hate, but now I get to be more maternal, to go into the workroom and connect with the Queens on a different level.”

“I want people to know that if they’re tuning in thinking they’re gonna get Michelle Visage trying to be RuPaul, that is not the case.”

“All the sayings and all the things that you know and love that are part of the tapestry of our show, that will remain, but as far as me, me hosting, I’m bringing myself to it because that’s what Ru wanted me to do.”

“So I’m still that judge that you love to hate or love, to love depending. But I’m now hosting as well as judging.”

But it’s not just all about Michelle this season, she has seen a lot of queens during her time as a judge, but this batch, she’s pretty excited about.

“These Queens are ‘Mitches Bitches’, they have their own name” she laughs.

“These Queens are so strong” Visage gushes. “I have to tell you this is the strongest season out the box of Queens that we’ve had yet.”

“They’re all funny and wonderful and sharp and witty and catty and beautiful and it’s just a really strong series and I’m so so proud of that. They were wonderful and loving and welcoming to me. So it made me feel wonderful.”

“And the show still remains true to the identity of the show.”

The ‘Visage Drag Democracy’

The experience for Michelle was also bolstered by both new and returning judges on the panel, something she found very special for this season.

“Having Rhys [Nicholson] by my side, who is just the most incredible human being and having them there made made everything happy for me.”

“And then having our Queens in that rotating Michelle Visage seat was really wonderful.”

“Having our Queens return and judge, they’ve been through the machine. They’ve won, they’ve been in the machine and then they’ve gone out there and they’ve toured. They’ve done their own shows. They’re back in the bars, they’ve got their own businesses, having them have that experience and then be able to sit there and judge. It’s wonderful. It was the right thing to do.”

Whilst most aspects have stayed the same eagle eyed viewers will have spotted one interesting difference in Michelle’s delivery this season.

When calling the queens back to the stage, she states quite simply, “We’ve made our decision” when quizzed about this line she reveals the decision who goes home is not just hers to make.

“I wanted everyone’s opinion to matter, so we came to decisions collectively. RuPaul’s Drag Race is RuPaul’s, but Drag Race Down Under is about the Queens and their voices. I didn’t want a dictatorship—I wanted it to be collaborative.”

“The way I see it is it should be collective because everybody’s got their opinion and I think everybody’s opinion matters. So in in my house it’s a collective decision.”

The iconic Michelle Visage silver streak

No interview with Michelle would be complete without addressing her signature silver streak.

When asked if it was a style choice or a natural evolution, she explains, “It started during lockdown. All my hair is actually this silver, but I wasn’t ready to go full silver fox just yet. So I did a poll, and everyone said, ‘Go for the streak!’ It started as a small streak, then turned into a chunk. Now it’s become such a part of my identity that if I get rid of it, people get upset!”

A Drag Race season full of Down Under surprises

As Drag Race Down Under unfolds, Michelle Visage assures fans that the season is full of surprises.

“There’s a big rollercoaster this season with some juicy behind-the-scenes stuff. You’re going to be happy,” she promises with a grin.