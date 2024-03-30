Drag Race UK Vs The World Crowns Season Two Winner

After eight weeks of solid competition it was time for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World Season Two to crown their winner.

With only four competitors left at the grand finale any one of the queens could have taken out the crown.

But ultimately one queen has walked away the winner.

Tia Kofi named winner of Drag Race UK Vs The World Season Two

Eight weeks ago 11 queens from around the world entered the work room for RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs The World season two ready to slay their way to the crown.

The final episode saw Australia’s Hannah Conda up against Tia Kofi from the UK, La Grande Dame from France and Marina Summers representing The Phillippines.

But not everything went the way viewers expected.

After the eliminated queens returned to have their final say the finalists took to the main stage.

Unexpectedly the remaining four were pitted against each other in a lip sync battle similar to that in recent years of the US franchise.

Round one saw Hannah Conda vs Marina Summers with Hannah progressing to the final two.

Round two saw Tia Kofi and Le Grande Dame battle their way to the finals with Tia emerging victorious.

In the final battle it all came down to Tia, Hannah and Kylie as the remaining two queens twisted and turned to the Kylie Minogue hit, Your Disco Needs You.

The nail biting final saw Tia Kofi walk away with the crown and title of the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World Season Two. Plus 50,000 pounds.

“It means the world to me to win, it’s the perfect culmination of years of dedicating myself to drag and working hard at myself inside and outside” she told BBC3.

Hannah Conda does Australia proud

Despite not walking away with the crown Drag Race Down Under alumni Hannah Conda has done Australia proud.

The runner up of our own season two took to the international competition like a duck to water, winning fans around the globe.

And let’s face it, being runner up twice isn’t a bad track record to have.

Heading into the finale Hannah Conda had already placed in the top two of the competition three times, including winning herself one RuPeter badge.

However she ran against tough competition with the likes of Marina Summers holding three RuPeter badges and Tia Kofi who had secured four top two placements and one RuPeter badge.

But Hannah enjoyed her time on the show and made her mark, especially with her impressive Snatch Game win as Shirley Temple.

Talking to BBC3 Hannah was full of nothing but praise for her co-star and her time on the competition.

“Tia is an absolute superstar. The way that she has grown since that first time she walked onto that stage, she should just be so incredibly proud. I’m honoured to have been able to do it with her. And if playing second fiddle to her is what I have to do in my life. I will do it, and I’m going to ride your coattails!”