Bob The Drag Queen Rules Out Drag Race Return With Sassy Take Down

RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight winner Bob The Drag Queen has spoken out about a potential return to the program.

And he had some choice words about those who choose to do so.

The widely popular winner revealed his thoughts on a podcast with popular aussie TV personality Harry Jowsey.

Bob The Drag Queen On All Stars: “that’s for losers”

Bob The Drag Queen is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind, in fact it’s part of why he is so beloved by the fandom.

So it’s no surprise he wasn’t backwards in coming forwards about a return to the series.

During a recent interview with Harry Jowsey on his podcast, Boyfriend Material, he was asked about a potential return to the show.

Harry asked Bob if he would ever return to the show, with Bob The Drag Queen replying “I think I’m good. I won already.”

And what did Bob think about those who do return?

“Also, going to All Stars is, no shade,” he said “but that’s for losers.”

“Go back to when you lost and I won.”

As for an All Winners return?

Fans were upset when Bob The Drag Queen wasn’t announced as one of the returning queens for the All Stars Seven All Winners season and Bob confirmed there was good reason he was absent, he wasn’t asked.

Jowsey joked they simply didn’t want him as he was too popular “they didn’t want [you] the ratings would go crazy” he said.

“In their defence, I was busy and probably would’ve said no anyway” Bob stated.

“But it is true that I wasn’t invited.”

It is true that Bob has been busy outside of the Drag Race bubble.

He co-hosted the first three seasons of the widely successful drag makeover reality show We’re Here as well as co-hosting the podcast Sibling Rivalry with Monet Exchange.

Most recently he made an appearance on the latest hit reality show The Traitors.

Bob made quite the impact on the show, appearing as one of many queer reality stars in the program.

After being selected as a traitor Bob had some fiery blow ups with other contestants including Survivor star “Boston Rob” and Dylan Efron.

He was the second Drag Race star to appear on the series following in the steps of season nine queen Peppermint who appeared in season one of the program.