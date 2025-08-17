You Belong: Sport with Pride and Joy At The Victorian Pride Centre

The Victorian Pride Centre is currently home to a unique new celebration of the LGBTQIA+ sporting community in a new photo exhibition, Sport With Pride and Joy.

This photographic exhibition features images of over 40 athletes and is designed to send a clear message to our community: you belong.

Sport with Pride and Joy is presented as part of the popular ‘Game On!’ sports show featured on JOY 94.9fm every Wednesday evening and features many of the people behind the many Pride rounds, games and tournaments and LGBTIQA+ sporting clubs that have been part of the program so far.

“The photographic exhibition puts a spotlight on the support from leaders of our sporting codes, the allies who believe that sport should be enjoyed by everyone, and the dedication and determination of the Rainbow community to thrive in sport with pride and joy.”

The exhibition is a first for the Victorian Pride Centre and in addition to the 44 images, representing 29 sports, that make up the display there are also four mannequins featuring pride club kits from across the country. These include the Melbourne United Basketball Club Pride jersey, Melbourne Frontrunners outfit, Melbourne Rovers outfit and the Glamourhead Sharks.

Sport With Pride and Joy curator Jacqueline Shields is passionate about this project which shines a spotlight on the leaders in our LGBTIQIA+ sporting community and our allies that are passionate about making the sporting field a safe space for everyone.

Speaking to The Star Observer Jacqueline said she wanted people to know our sporting clubs are thriving.

“Despite what we read in the media of the barriers to participation and thriving in sport – there is another story and it’s on the walls of the Victorian Pride Centre” she says.

“The story being told is that Olympians, Paralympians, elite athletes and LGBTQIA+ community sporting clubs are thriving in sport and that there is genuine support from our sporting codes and allies.”

”What you are seeing is a fraction of the incredible people right across Australia and around the world making positivity in sport a priority. I didn’t run out of sports and stories – I literally ran out of wall space. A picture is worth a thousand words and I hope that when the Rainbow community sees these images at the Pride Centre and soon to be posted online on the JOY Media website – two words come to mind – You belong.”

Sport With Pride And Joy is on display at the Victorian Pride Centre from August 6 – September 22, 2025.