Victorian Pride Centre Welcomes New CEO Paul Horwell

The Victorian Pride Centre has announced their new Chief Executive Officer, Paul Horwell.

Horwell is President and Chair Person for the incredible Victorian LGBTIA+ radio network, JOY Media, as well as the Director of retail consultancy organisation The Sensory Group.

He has also been a presenter and well-known voice on the JOY94.9 airwaves for several years.

“Paul brings with him extensive commercial expertise and connection to our communities through his time at JOY Media,” said the VPC statement. “We are thrilled to have him join our incredible team as we embark on implementing our next strategic plan.”

“We look forward to welcoming Paul into the role on 2nd December 2024 and seeing the Pride Centre continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Paul Horwell shared excitement for new role

In the announcement, Horwell shared his excitement at starting the role, and thanked outgoing CEO Justine Dalla Riva, who joined the Pride Centre in 2018.

“The Victorian Pride Centre is a unique organisation offering a home to a plethora of LGBTIQA+ organisations and a focal point for our diverse community,” said Horwell.

“I am looking forward to continuing to develop the VPC, sustain the great legacy of Justine Dalla Riva, and support our wonderful rainbow communities in this new role. I would like to thank the VPC Board for this opportunity.”

The VPC reiterated this, saying that the appointment of Horwell as CEO “marks the next chapter in the growth and evolution of the Pride Centre as we continue to provide a vibrant home for LGBTIQA+ organisations and a focal point for our diverse communities”.

Horwell joins VPC with years of experience support Victoria’s LGBT community on JOY FM

Horwell joined JOY in 2016, starting as panel operator on Saturday Magazine, and hosting JOY Weekend Breakfast for several years.

He joined the JOY Board in November 2022, and became President and Board Chair in July 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Horwell (@pauljh___)

“I really enjoy hearing the plethora of beautiful personal stories that we are lucky to broadcast at JOY,” he says on the JOY FM Board website.

“I am a big music fan and especially like supporting young queer artists. I would like to think I can help JOY reach more people, carry on giving a mouthpiece to even more members of our diverse community to tell their own stories, and continue to support new queer and Australian music artists.”