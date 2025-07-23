Possible Suspension After Sydney Swans Player Pinged For Homophobic Slur

20 year old Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew is facing a high risk of suspension after he was cited for using a homophobic slur directed towards an opponent during the Swans clash against North Melbourne on Saturday.

Andrew is “remorseful and takes full responsibility for his actions”, although an investigation within the AFL Integrity Unit will determine the player’s foreseeable future within the club and its upcoming matches.

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley says that “the club is extremely disappointed in Andrews actions.

“This behaviour does not reflect the values of our club, and we take this matter very seriously,” says Harley.

The incident sparks scrutiny as the club’s recent announcement of their annual Pride Game celebration commencing in less than two weeks. The Swans are “committed to creating a safe, respectful and inclusive environment,” says Harley.

Held at the SCG stadium on August 2, Andrews’ involvement in the event is unknown.

Deep-rooted culture of homophobia within AFL

The use of homophobic slurs within the AFL is highly penalised, with over three players suspended in 2024 for utilising language that marginalised and disrespected the community.

Andrew is to become the fifth AFL player suspended for the use of homophobic slurs within the last 16 months, with this incident making homophobic slurs the highest accumulated penalisation over the same incident recorded in AFL history.

AFL player Wil Powell from the Gold Coast was suspended for five matches and Jeremy Finlayson from Port Adelaide was suspended for three matches after their individual offences of homophobic slurs during their team games.

A week before Andrew’s recent incident, the AFL committee banned player Jack Graham from the West Coast for four weeks after his use of homophobic slurs against another club, an offence that the AFL committee recognised as unreasonable and unsatisfactory.

With existing and emerging incidents, the integrity unit will consider previous offensives and penalise the Sydney Swans player Riak Andrews accordingly.

With the 20-year-old’s career just beginning in the AFL, the club recognises the incident’s impact and severity upon players and communities, but will use this as an opportunity to “provide support and education, to ensure Riak understands the impact of his words,” says Swans CEO Harley.

It is unclear what the AFL’s sanction will include, but with comparable circumstances, Andrew will face a temporary suspension for his actions.