Chloe Grace Moretz Comes Out As Gay in Post About Voting For Kamala Harris

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has officially come out in an Instagram caption in support of Kamala Harris.

The 27-year old star has been understandably private about her love life.

In 2018 she stated that people shouldn’t “assume people’s sexuality” following an article on queer characters being played by straight actors.

Her Instagram post this week closed the door on any speculation, with Moretz proudly stating her support for Vice President Harris and that “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloë Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz)

Chloe Moretz: a hardworking star

Moretz, who has been acting since she was just 7 years old, set a blistering pace from the very beginning. She received accolades early, including a Young Artist Award nomination (seen by many as the ‘Kid Oscars’) for her performance in The Amityville Horror remake in 2005.

For years she was a regular feature on both the big and small screen, but it was 2010’s Kick- Ass that would catapult her into the busiest years of her career, including the 2013 sequel Kick-Ass 2, and her starring role as the titular character in the 2013 remake of Stephen King’s Carrie.

In 2016, aged just 19, with over 50 film and TV credits to her name – not even including her star turn at the Democratic National Convention in support of Hillary Clinton – she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she’d dropped out of all as-yet-unfilmed projects to reassess her career choices.

Moretz has made queer roles a priority

Her roles since then have included a wide range of projects, many with LGBTQIA+ themes, including 2018’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, in which Moretz’ character Cameron is sent to a gay conversion camp.

In 2023 she voiced the gender non-conforming titular character in 2023’s Nimona, written by transmasculine non-binary cartoonist ND Stevenson, which, according to anonymous former staffers at the animation studio Blue Sky, received pushback from parent company Disney leadership due to its LGBTQIA+ themes and a same-sex kiss.

Chloe Moretz and Kate Harrison

Moretz’ personal life has, as an actor who has grown up in the public eye, always been cause for tabloid speculation. Between 2014–2018 she was in an on-and-off relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. After their breakup, she was spotted kissing model Kate Harrison, and they have frequently appeared in eachothers’ social media posts ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloë Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz)

In March 2024, Harrison was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring at a Louis Vuitton, stirring speculation she and Chloe Moretz may be engaged, or even already married!