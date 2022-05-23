—

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams (left) stars in the Broadway revival of 2003 Tony-award winning play 'Take me Out' alongside costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson (right).

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson has spoken out after an audience member filmed his co-star Jesse Williams getting naked on stage during the Broadway play Take Me Out, and unauthorisedly released the pictures online.

Ferguson said that he was “appalled by the disrespect shown to the actors” of the production.

Audience Member Leaked Nude Pictures Online

According to the production company Second Stage Theater, an audience member took videos of a naked Williams on stage and unauthorisedly posted it online. This is despite the production implementing a strict phone-free space with locked phone cases.

“It is deeply unfortunate that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience member and most importantly the cast in this matter,” said the company in a statement on social media.

“Taking naked pictures of anyone without their consent is highly objectionable and can have severe legal consequences. Posting it on the internet is a gross and unacceptable violation of trust between the actor and audience forged in the theater community,” said the company, adding “We are actively pursuing takedown requests and ask that no one participates in the distribution of these images.”

‘It’s A Body’

Ferguson hit out at the leak of the nude images of his co-star. “I’m appalled by the disrespect shown to the actors of our company whose vulnerability on stage every night is crucial to Take Me Out,” Ferguson posted on Twitter.

“Anyone who applauds or trivializes this behavior has no place in the theater which has always been a safe space for artists & audience members.”

Williams himself has not addressed the leak of his nude photos. In an interview with Watch What Happens Live before the leak, Williams had said: “It’s a body, once you see it, you realise it’s whatever, it’s a boy.”