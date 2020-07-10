—

He was an iconic dad in a favourite TV show, and now the actor is a dad in real life!

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, lawyer Justin Mikita, have welcomed their first child together, Ferguson’s rep Jillian Roscoe confirmed to People – who first reported the news.

“Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020,” the rep said. “The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.”

Ferguson and Mikita, who have been married since 2013, have not shared any photos of their son yet.

“Actually this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone – if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all – but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband,” the actor said on the show. “I’m 44 now. I’m like, ‘Let’s get this show going’.”

Corden responded by saying Ferguson and his partner were going to make “the best parents.”

Earlier in the year, Ferguson and Mikita hosted a baby shower to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their baby.

“Justin and I did NOT want a baby shower, but we are so glad we gave in! Thank you to all of our friends who showed up to celebrate our growing family,” Ferguson wrote on Instagram after the celebration.

Sofia Vergara, Lisa Rinna and Sarah Hyland were just some of the familiar faces who celebrated the parents-to-be at the party.

Many know and love the actor after following his character’s journey on Modern Family.

Ferguson played Mitchell Pritchett who became a dad with his on-screen partner Cameron Tucker, played by Eric Stonestreet.