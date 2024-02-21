Catch Your Favourite Queer Comedians At The 2024 Brisbane Comedy Festival 

In 2024 the Brisbane Comedy Festival is returning with an incredible lineup of talent, including many of your favourite queer comedians ready deliver all of the laughs as they hit the stage this May.

Included in the lineup this year are some incredible Australian talent including Joel Creasey, Rhys Nicholson, Tom Ballard, Geraldine Hickey, Reuben Kaye, Mel Buttle, Josh Thomas, Nath Valvo, Andy Balloch and Frankie McNair who are also joined by international comedian Larry Dean.

Queer favourites return to Brisbane Comedy Festival

Joel Creasey has quickly become a household name in the last ten years as his star has risen, the colourful and camp comedian made a splash on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2015 and has since appeared on multiple television programs. Creasey is a regular commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest and now a full-time radio host. In 2024 he brings his show BOOM! To the Brisbane Comedy Festival, promising another show packed full of fast paced laughs and hilarious personal insights from his life in the entertainment industry.

Rupaul’s Rhys Nicholson

Rhys Nicholson was launched as an international personality when they were cast as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in 2021. Since then Rhys has returned to the program to judge three seasons, something that has seen them catapulted even further into the public eye, now appearing in shows such as Taskmaster and even launching their first book in 2024. Rhys brings their hour long show Huge Big Party Congratulations to the 2024 festival.

Brisbane comedian Mel Buttle is a stalwart of the Australian comedy scene, she has appeared in countless television programs, including hosting The Great Australian Bake Off. In recent years she has also become known for her alter ego, Lynn, a viral video sensation that took off online, garnering her thousands of new followers. In 2024 Mel brings her show Not Here To Put Socks on Centipedes to the stage.

Unmissable international talent

Larry Dean brings some international flavour to the festival in 2024. The gay Glaswegian is a three time nominee for the prestigious Edinburgh comedy award, expect his show Dodge to deliver a laugh a minute set full of exceptional observational humour and wit.

The Brisbane Comedy Festival will take place from the 26th of April to the 26th of May at The Brisbane Powerhouse, The Tivoli, The Princess Theatre and The Fortitude Music Hall.

For tickets head to https://www.brisbanecomedyfestival.com/