Nath Valvo Talks Life And Love After Grindr And Finding TikTok Fame

Gay comedian Nath Valvo has become a well known voice in Australian comedy for over a decade, bringing his signature wit, charm, and unfiltered storytelling to audiences across the globe. Speaking with the Star Observer, Nath delved into his comedic origins, the evolution of his career, and why he thinks comedy needs more double acts and TikTok stars.

From Community TV to Stand-Up Stardom

Nath’s comedic journey began in the unlikeliest of places: community television. “We won a video camera in a raffle,” Nath recalls with a laugh. “Me and two friends from school decided to make a TV show. Lots of costumes, lots of stupidity. This was back in the MySpace days. We even had a MySpace account where we’d upload pictures of our characters and episodes.”

For many Australians, community TV was a rite of passage. “Everyone forgets that before streaming, Channel 31 was a big deal. Sure, you had to fiddle with the antenna to get it, but there were only four channels back then. People watched it. To this day, I still get people saying, ‘Hey, I used to watch your show!’”

Those early days taught Nath the technical and creative skills he still uses. “Editing, sound, ratios—it was like film school on a budget,” he jokes. “Channel 31 was the original TikTok.”

Grindr, Love Stories, and Breaking New Ground

In 2013, Nath took a bold leap with his debut solo show, Grindr: A Love Story, which catapulted him into the spotlight. “I skipped the traditional path of open mics and spots,” he admits. “I thought, ‘Why not just do an hour?’ So, I talked about what I knew—Grindr and being single in my 20s. I was a twink with stories to tell!”

The show was a hit, earning encore seasons and taking him overseas. “It resonated, not just with gay audiences but with everyone. Straight women loved it, dragging their boyfriends along, and they laughed just as much. I’ve always wanted my comedy to be for everyone, and that show taught me it’s possible.”

From Single Twink to Married Man

Fast forward to 2024, and Nath’s material has taken a turn. “I got married last year, how’s that for a character arc?” he quips. “From Grindr: A Love Story to writing shows about married life. Twenty-year-old me would be horrified!”

His husband Cody, whom Nath has been with for 10 years, features prominently in his comedy. “Being in a relationship is a goldmine for jokes. I used to think I had to be a trash bag in my 20s to be funny, but now I see the humour in the everyday. Of course, I run things by him first—mostly. It’s all fair game in comedy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nath Valvo (@nathvalvo)

TikTok: The Double-Edged Sword

Nath has also embraced TikTok, which has introduced his comedy to a new audience where he has now amassed of twelve million views on his videos, which feature is stand up material. “TikTok has changed the game,” he says. “It’s exhausting, though, three posts a day, perfect ratios, and constant algorithm updates. But it works. I’ve noticed the difference in ticket sales and audience demographics.”

While some comedians lament the rise of social media, Nath sees it as a positive. “It’s bringing more people to comedy. They might start with a TikTok comic and then explore live shows. It’s good for everyone. But seriously, if you love someone on TikTok, buy tickets to their show. That’s how we make a living!”

Nath Valvo and Mel Buttle: The Power of Partnerships

This December, Nath is teaming up with fellow comedian Mel Buttle for a one-night-only double act in Parramatta. “Mel and I complement each other so well,” Nath says. “We’ve been friends for years, and when we finally did a double-header earlier this year, it just clicked. Our audiences overlap perfectly, and we cover such a broad spectrum of topics from queer stories to mums and dogs. It’s the perfect balance.”

He believes Australia needs more collaborative shows. “Double and triple acts are the best. You get two comedians for the price of one, and it’s such a dynamic way to perform. I hope this inspires more comics to team up.”

Dreams of a Stand-Up Revival

Nath Valvo has also appeared on plenty of television programs but feels there’s a gap in the market. “Australia needs a proper stand-up show on TV. In the UK, they have Live at the Apollo. We used to have the Stand-Up Spot on Rove, which launched so many careers. I’d love to host something like that a weekly show with comics just doing what they do best.”

As Nath prepares for his upcoming shows, he remains as grounded and hilarious as ever. “At the end of the day, comedy is about connecting with people. Whether it’s a TikTok clip or a live set, I just want everyone to have a laugh.”

Catch Mel Buttle and Nath Valvo – LIVE at Parramatta on Friday, December 13th. Tickets are on sale now. The pair will also travel to Brunswick Heads for their show in January, with tickets on sale soon.