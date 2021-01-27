—

You may have heard the news recently that JoJo Siwa has come out as LGBTQI, but you may not know who JoJo Siwa is if you don’t spend a lot of time hanging out with the teen set on YouTube, or watching Dance Moms (if you don’t know what Dance Moms is, well good for you because you can’t unsee it!), here is a quick run down on who JoJo Siwa is, thus far:

A reality television personality since the age of 10, JoJo started her entertainment career on Dance Moms, a truly heinous but extremely popular ‘behind the scenes’ look at a children’s dance studio initially located in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, bickering mothers and all. A few years later, JoJo released her popular single Boomerang, a song that addressed online and offline bullying that to date has received over 933 MILLION views on YouTube! To top it all off, last year JoJo was listed on Time Magazine’s annual 100 most influential people in the world listicle – all before the age of 18!

Keeping Some Things Private

Siwa can probably expect to make an appearance on the Time 100 again this year after the news broke a few days ago that she came out as a member of the LGBTQI community – though she’s yet to claim a letter. As Siwa so wisely said when answering a fan question on an Instagram livestream about how she identifies, “I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer… I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay. It’s awesome and the world is there for you.”

Advertisement Born This Way

Siwa started dropping hints to her massive social media following last week (31.6M fans on TikTok) which included her dancing to the Lady Gaga queer anthem Born This Way and then on Friday, she posted a picture of herself wearing a gift from her cousin, a shirt with the words “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever” emblazoned on it – sending a pretty clear message!

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

“Of course people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s okay not to be normal, it’s okay to be a little different, it’s okay to be a little weird, strange, different. That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of. That’s something we should be proud of… I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”

And it’s good to know that Siwa is surrounded by a supportive family that loves her as she comes out as a member of the LGBTQI community, “Like my dad said, love is universal. You guys can love whoever you want to love. And you guys can do in life whatever you want to do.”