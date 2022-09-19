—

After eight episodes and a whole lot of ‘Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent’, Spankie Jackzon (37) was crowned the winner of Season 2 of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

This Kiwi drag performer started her drag career over 15 years ago, with 12 of them spent establishing her credentials in the Melbourne drag scene. In Melbourne she was known for hosting ‘Nurse Betty presents’ parties.

Spankie was previously the winner of season 2 of the Kiwi show House of Drag and is the official host and roving reporter of The Wellington International Pride Parade.

Tears & Glory

On being named Australia’s Next Drag Superstar, Spankie, with tears in her eyes, called Kween and Hannah onto the stage with her, saying, “Honestly, I don’t give a fuck about the crown— these two girls here are the fuckin wind because I wouldn’t have made it here to the end if it wasn’t for their love and support and kindness and our friendship. Thank you!”

She wiped tears of joy away, and cheekily added, “I honestly don’t give a fuck about the moment, go and get a beveragino.”

She then danced and spun on stage singing, “I’m a winner, I’m a winner baby,” while the audience cheered.

Kween Kong responded, writing, “Yes boo! Like the one you took the photo with at the screening? Ha you made them eat it! Periodt! So fucking proud of you sis! You deserved this, your earned this and the world needs more SPANKIE JACKSONS! Fuck yeah!!”

Proud Of My Sis!

Molly Poppinzzz wrote, “A queen CAN win in a flat wig.”

Kween also tweeted, “Thank you so much for all the love and support everyone. So proud of my sis Spankie Jackzon who nailed our season. Im excited for what’s coming and would eat another season if the opportunity arose JS. Oh also just gonna say…I’m actually single now lol.”

On Instagram, Hannah Conda responded to Spankie’s win, writing, “Congratulations mumma!!! So freaking proud xxx.”

Spankie is the second Kiwi queen to win Drag Race Down Under – New Zealand drag performer Kita Means the winner of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.