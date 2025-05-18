Eurovision Crowns Another Queer Winner, Results Reveal Australia Almost Made Grand Finale

In another glorious, action packed Eurovision finale, the latest winner of the international song contest has been named.

Taking out the title for 2025 is openly queer artist JJ, representing Austria with their song Wasted Love.

In another surprise for the night the official voting results have been revealed from the semi-finals showing just how close Australia was to making it through.

Austria takes home the Eurovision crown

For the third time in Eurovision history Austria has taken home the crown, closely followed by Israel who took home second place.

The last time Austria managed to secure the win was in 2014 when bearded drag performer Conchita Wurst took home the trophy.

This also marks the second year in a row a queer performer has won the competition, after non-binary contestant Nemo won for Switzerland last year with their song The Code.

Openly queer artist JJ wowed the crowd again with his incredible classical vocals in the emotional ballad Wasted Love.

“Thank you so much Europe for making my dreams come true,” he said upon taking home the title.

JJ, real name Johannes Pietsch, was one of the favourites tipped to take home the crown, however it was widely expected that Sweden would win this year.

Audiences clearly fell in love with his song, which he explained in early interviews was about unreciprocated love.

“This song perfectly captures my experience with unreciprocated love… There’s a unique kind of heartbreak in having so much love to give but nowhere for it to land” he said.

“It feels like being adrift at sea on a fragile paper boat – grasping at any sliver of hope, only to watch it dissolve beneath you, and yet, there’s something undeniably beautiful in that naïve devotion.”

Austrian-Filipino singer JJ has also made history, his Eurovision win makes him the first person of asian descent to win the competition.

Official results reveal Australia almost qualified for the grand final

While there is plenty of action on the Eurovision stage during grand final night, there is also plenty of information revealed, including the final voting tally.

When results are released during semi finals of the competition revealing who qualifies, actual voting numbers are not.

These are held over until the night of the grand final, revealing how each country fared overall.

It may come as no surprise to many after Australia failed to qualify this year, that Go-Jo and his song Milkeshake Man, were within arms reach of the grand final.

Official results reveal that Australia scored 41 points in the semi-final voting, revealing they placed just 11th behind Armenia who had 51 points.

Overall the placement puts Australia at 28th in the competition.

While it was still devastating to see Australia fail to reach the finals again, it was comforting to see just how close we came in a very tight semi final of the competition.