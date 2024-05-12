Non-Binary Contestant Makes Eurovision History in Chaotic Final

In what can only be described as a chaotic final, a Eurovision winner has been declared.

And in a year with many openly queer contestants, a non-binary performer has snatched the crown.

However the win comes amongst a string of controversy in the final twenty four hours of the competition.

And the Eurovision 2024 winner is…

The Eurovision finale came with a disqualification, threats of contestants withdrawing and some brutal results.

However despite the controversy the competition continued with the winner being declared.

After a stellar performance of their upbeat song The Code, it was non-binary performer Nemo from Switzerland who took out the 2024 Eurovision title.

The win makes Nemo the first openly non-binary contestant to win the competition.

Nemo managed to take out the title with a whopping 365 points from the jury, which combined with their public votes shot them into to the lead to take it home with 591 points.

Switzerland managed to edge out favourites Croatia who came in second at 547 points and Ukraine taking home third place with 453 points.

Controversial non-binary contestant Bambie Thug from Ireland who caused outrage for their satanic performance and for wearing the trans flag, managed to achieve an impressive sixth place.

“I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person in this world,” Nemo said following the announcement of their win.

Earlier in the evening Nemo made a statement by proudly carrying the non-binary flag on stage to cheers from the crowd.

Chaos erupts as Netherlands removed from the competition

Despite an exciting win for Switzerland the final twenty four hours of the Eurovision competition descended into chaos.

Confusion began when Netherlands contestant Joost Klein did not appear during the final dress rehearsals of the competition.

News quickly spread that the popular contestant was possibly being disqualified from the competition over an alleged altercation with a crew member backstage.

The official announcement that Netherlands was disqualified caused further dramas for organisers.

Minutes before the grand final Dutch broadcaster Avrotros revealed that they would not be participating in the live reading of their countries votes.

“We do not feel the need to hand out the points of the Dutch jury,” they said. “We imagined this evening very differently.”

Israel Eurovision Controversy Continues

Following the announcement of Klein’s disqualification it is alleged that several countries were in emergency talks to withdraw from the competition.

Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland and the UK allegedly held crisis talks about continuing to participate, partly due to the Netherlands controversy but also due to the continued participation of Israel in the competition.

Thousands marched in the streets of Malmo this week demanding Israel be removed from Eurovision due to their ongoing military operation in Palestine.

However their entrant Eden Golan continued to perform, but were greeted with loud “boos” from the crowd during their performance.

The booing continued during the reading of the votes as the crowd continued in response every time points were awarded.

Despite the reaction Israel still placed fifth, scoring 375 points, which included a huge 323 points in the public vote, loosing out to Croatia.

Irelands performer Bambie Thug refused to participate in the final rehearsal amid comments made by Israeli commentators about their performance.

“I’m angry with other teams breaching their rules of the EBU, and still being allowed in,” they said.

“So there’s definitely a war drum sounding in my heart to push the performance even more than I have done before.”

A brutal result for the United Kingdom

However some of the most brutal results for the evening were served to the UK’s Olly Alexander.

The openly gay singer received a shocking result for their song, Years and Years.

As the public results were announced it was revealed the singer had received zero results from the public.

Alexander appeared to laugh it off as it was announced, however it didn’t stop the UK from achieving a top 20 placement as they placed 18th with 46 points.

See the full list of Eurovision results below.