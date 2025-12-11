Chrishell Stause Slams “Once Hero” Gwen Stefani For Partnering With Anti-Abortion App

Noughties queen Gwen Stefani is facing the heat after being called out online for partnering with prayer app Hallow, that regularly pushes anti-abortion views and streamlines them into its in-app prayers.

Stefani posted the spon-con on December 1, encouraging audiences to “slow down” this advent season.

“That is what Christmas is all about: letting God into our hearts and letting Jesus bring us his peace,” she said against a tastefully blurred backdrop of red and green Christmas decorations. “Download Hallow today and join me and millions of others in praying every day this advent and Christmas season on Hallow.”

The partnership spruiks Hallow’s “Be Still” advent challenge, where subscribers can “learn how to find stillness amidst the chaos and embrace peace even when our lives are so busy”, for the low low price of $16.5 AUD per month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Advertising itself as app for Christian and Catholic prayer, Hallow is popular among faith-based influencers and has attracted celebrity endorsements from the likes of Mark Whalberg and Chris Pratt. Backed by vice-president JD Vance and gay, billionaire Trump supporter Peter Thiel, the app has been criticised for its explicit anti-abortion views, with in-app prayers read by forced-birth advocate Lila Rose, whose work includes protesting outside pharmacies that disperse pills used to terminate a pregnancy, and the promotion of conversion therapy

“Lord, today we pray that children in their mothers’ wombs would again be protected in law, and we do penance in reparation for abortion and ask for the healing and renewal of all who have experienced abortion. May all preborn children be protected and welcomed in love,” reads one prayer, available online.

B-A-N-A-N-A-S is right

Former Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause spoke out about Stefani’s promotion of the app, referencing the singer’s own song.

“Gwen-DON’T SPEAK,” she wrote in the Instagram comments of a critical commentary video from podcaster Matt Bernstein. “Please take your own advice on this one.”

Stause expanded in a later Instagram story, writing, “[Gwen Stefani] is taking money to promote an app that encourages anti abortion, even in cases of [rape] and incest.

“Don’t speak is a play on words. She can say what she wants. And I can oppose it.”

In another slide, Stause added, “I will always be against stripping women’s rights away. Even if it’s dressed up as my once hero @gwenstefani as a church grifter. It’s free to pray, and Jesus with a side of hidden agendas is not my idea of holiday cheer.”

It’s not the first time Stefani has faced criticism for her conservative views, already being called out for following the formerly mentioned Rose on Instagram, as well as the late, anti-queer and racist Charlie Kirk.